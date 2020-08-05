New Helmets for Washington Football Team

Many times a story can be told in words. This one is better served by video and pictures.

The new helmet design is official, at least for 2020 and with the Washington Football Team amping up workouts.

A couple of different angles right here.

Now for the reaction which is more important than ever in today's world.

One of the more famous Washington fans likes it.

A prominent voice in media in the Washington D.C. region also likes the new shine.

Anytime I can get the "Macho Man" Randy Savage into a post, I'm going to.

What do you think of the new helmets? Bad ass or Blahh? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621