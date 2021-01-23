New Hires Make Washington NFL's Most Progressive Team

Rivera has long championed diversity in his league. He's now in a position to put goals into action - and in doing so is making history in hirings.

A major storyline in this NFL hiring cycle is the paucity of top-job opportunities for minorities. In this area, at least, the Washington Football Team is proving to be the league's most progressive franchise.

WFT is assembling their front office and coaching staff under the guidance of coach Ron Rivera in this, his second season with the organization. That alone is notable, as Rivera is only the third Latino in NFL history to become a head coach, and now has as much authority in helping to run a franchise as any coach in the NFL.

Additionally, this week, the hiring of Martin Mayhew as their new general manager means WFT employs one of just five Black GMs in the league. Before this offseason, Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins and Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns were the only Black general managers in the NFL. But this offseason, Mayhew joins Terry Fontenot (Atlanta Falcons) and Brad Holmes (Detroit Lions).

“One thing that I’ve always looked at is we need to continually put more effort and to improve the diversity right up under the GM level,” Holmes said.

WFT is certainly doing that, even at the assistant coach level, where Jennifer King, a Black woman, has been added as a full-time staffer - an NFL first.

Washington already employed Jason Wright as its team president, a move made last August, at a time when owner Dan Snyder said that Wright "has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football.''

