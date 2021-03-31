New Man's Role: Should WFT Use Adam Humphries in the Return Game?

Last week, the Washington Football Team add wide receiver Adam Humphries to a one-year contract. The move will see him reunite with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after the two had much success in 2018 down with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The idea behind the signing was for Humphries to assume the slot receiver role, but a new question has surfaced.

Should Humphries also take over punt returning duties?

It comes as no surprise that WFT is looking to make a change at who fields punts after an abysmal season with Steven Sims Jr. leading the charge in 2020. Sims fumbled five times in return duty and routinely put the Washington in poor position to begin drives.

Humphries is no stranger to finding a role on special teams. His most productive seasons came in 2016 and 2018 when he returned 24 and 21 punts, respectively. For his career, Humphries has 503 return yards and averaged 8.0 yards per return, yet has never returned one for a touchdown.

That could change this upcoming season.

In addition to his role on special teams, the signing of Humphries was a necessity after Fitzpatrick's addition. The 38-year-old saw some of his best production during his days in Tampa, trusting the 27-year-old target as he de facto option.

Once Fitzpatrick inked the dotted line, Humphries elected D.C. should be his next home as well.

"My previous two years spent with Fitzpatrick were some of the most fun I’ve had playing football in my career," Humphries said during his introductory press conference. "And I think Ryan would tell you the same thing. I think when he came to Tampa, I think he found another love for the game and he brought some excitement for myself as well. So the familiarity there between Ryan and myself, it definitely played a factor in my decision.”

Humphries may take over the return duties this season, don't discount the fact that that WFT may also address the position in the 2021 NFL draft. Washington is guaranteed to have a different look and feel to it in all phases of the game come Week 1 on the new campaign.

Humphries' role may play a deciding factor in which direction Washington leans on draft night.

