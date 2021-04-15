New Nickname? Washington Football Team Asks For Fan Feedback

The Washington Football Team wants fan feedback from its audience - starting with season-ticket holders - as it continues its quest for a new and permanent nickname identity.

"These names are being considered by the The Washington Football Team but are not final and do not represent the complete list of names," the club said in a Wednesday email to season-ticket holders that offered up a list of names while asking them to "select your two most preferred names."

The full list of names on the list, as is being reported:

Griffins

Warriors

Armada

Rising

Swifts

Commanders

Pilots

Rubies

Renegades

Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)

Monarchs

Presidents

Wild Hogs

Riders

Washington Capital City Football Club (CCFC)

Redwolves

Aviators

Wayfarers

Ambassadors

Aces

First City Football Club (FCFC)

Archers

Beacons

Belters

Redtails

Razorbacks

Defenders

Football Team

Washington team president Jason Wright notes in the email that this survey is a continuation of the club's search to permanently replace "Redskins,'' which the franchise eliminated a year ago, taking on the name "Washington Football Team,'' which remains in play as a candidate.

"Please note,'' Wright says in the letter, "this is not a vote for the name, but instead an opportunity to capture insights and perspective that will be so important to this next phase of our rebrand journey."

Washington is planning to retain its burgundy and gold color scheme, and is, as it relates to the 2021 NFL season, is keeping the Washington Football Team name at least for one more season.

