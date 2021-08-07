New No. 1? Washington's Terry McLaurin Looks The Part

Terry McLaurin and Ryan Fitzpatrick already look to be in midseason form for Washington's offense

Maybe fans of the Washington Football Team won't enjoy 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick being the answer at quarterback. That said, plays like the ones on Friday might be enough to get those in the stands buying into the hype.

Well, that, plus Terry McLaurin.

With an open practice at FedEx Field, McLaurin showed off his skills as a do-it-all receiver. Last season with four quarterbacks, the third-year target only recorded 18 big plays of 20-or-more yards downfield.

During team drills, Fitzpatrick wanted to go long and McLaurin was up to the challenge. Heaving a shot downfield, Fitzmagic connected with the team's top weapon while in coverage against Kendall Fuller.

The fans couldn't get enough of it. They hollered for McLaurin as he stood up and began to walk towards the end zone in celebration.

Even better, Washington's Twitter account was able to get a video of the play.

Fitzpatrick's deep ball is still his best asset. McLaurin, coming off his first 1,000-yard season, has proven he can win at every level of the field. Washington's offense figures to be dangerous this season, especially with a healthy Curtis Samuel, improving rookie Dyami Brown and tight end Logan Thomas.

But it all likely starts with Fitzpatrick and McLaurin. The connection of No. 17 and No. 14 might not be the one D.C. fans wanted, but it could be the one that makes Washington the team to beat in the NFC East.

