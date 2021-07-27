Pay Days: Who Gets Washington's Next New Contract?

After lucrative deals to Jonathan Allen and Logan Thomas, who should WFT lock up next?

The Washington Football Team inked two important pieces of its core this week. First, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $72 million. Next, tight end Logan Thomas inked a three-year extension.

Now, who will be the next to receive a lucrative deal?

Here are three candidates who could get that next major payday:

OL Brandon Scherff

Scherff is definitely the most deserving player to get a contract extension, but the two sides have been negotiating a deal since 2019 and it has resulted in two franchise tags for the All-Pro guard.

Scherff is making over $18 million as part of the tag this season and cannot receive another one, meaning the team must agree to terms or let him walk away in free agency.

There are reasons to believe that negotiations are not ongoing because of the consistent lack of movement, and perhaps the team moved away from Scherff as a priority. That could have been proven by the signings of Allen and Thomas.

WFT would love to have Scherff return, but the chances appear slimmer as each day goes by. For now, this looks to be his final season in the D.C. area.

WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin does not hit the books until 2023, giving him two years left on his contract. The chances of the third-year pro going into a contract year without an extension are small given how well he has played in his first two seasons.

If McLaurin hits the open market if he continues to build off his success, he would certainly be given one of the biggest contracts for a receiver in the league. Last season, he was the only receiver on the team to reach over 1,000 yards receiving.

McLaurin is set to make a little more than $2.3 million over the next two seasons, and his next contract will show exponential growth.

WFT just signed his college teammate Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $34.5 million contract this offseason, so there's money invested at the position. McLaurin is a player you make the room for anyway.

He's far and away the most talented skill player on the roster and should he avoid injury, he's due for a massive payday. Washington has to consider that sooner rather than later.

LB Jon Bostic

Bostic is entering a contract year for the WFT, making a little more than $3.5 million. Although he'll be 30 this fall, he has gotten better with age in his NFL career.

In his first six seasons, Bostic played for five NFL teams, never recording more than 100 tackles in a season. In his two seasons in Washington, Bostic has accomplished that feat twice.

Bostic led the team in tackles last season and will be a candidate to do so again in 2021. If he can do that, he'll be set to earn even more money in free agency this spring, even if it is not from WFT.

This could be challenging for a multitude of reasons overall. The team may be hesitant to sign him to a massive contract considering the team still has younger guys to sign like McLaurin and Montez Sweat. They also have to consider what to do with Cole Holcomb, who will be a free agent in 2023.

On top of that, Washington used its first-round pick on Kentucky's Jamin Davis. He also is a thumper and likely sees a majority of his reps up the middle. Will WFT be willing to sign another linebacker?

Bostic might not be the biggest name up for a new deal, but he'll get the chance to prove his value in a contract year.

