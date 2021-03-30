New WFT Entertainment Team Open For Auditions

It's out with the former (the WFT First Ladies of Football cheerleaders) and in with the new entertainment team for 2021 and beyond.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team's new entertainment team, a mix of men and women performers, will be conducting a pre-audition clinic on April 24 and then an open call/audition on Saturday May 8, with final selections made the next day for the 2021 squad at FedExField.

New senior advisor of gameday entertainment, Petra Pope, will be hosting the pre-audition clinic and the auditions. It's particularly important this year because of the change in leadership and design of the team.

A team statement says prospects will get 'an opportunity to learn how the program will evolve and what [Pope] and her selection committee will be looking for as they build out a revamped entertainment offering.'

The team says a deadline of Saturday May 1 to register on the organization's official site is in place for anyone wishing to audition.

Pope and the Washington Football organization are picking a 40-member team that will include both male and female dancers and performers with a variety of skills and experience behind them.

“I can’t wait to begin to put the vision for the Washington Football dance team into action,” Pope said via a statement. “We are developing a fresh approach that isn’t typical in the NFL currently, but how we execute that will depend on the talent we have come through FedExField in early May.

"The dance and hip-hop scene in D.C. is one of the best in the world and I’m looking forward to seeing what the local athletes and dancers – along with those who make the trip – bring to auditions. This team will continue the rich history of the program by electrifying on Sundays and setting the gold standard with our work in the DMV."

The new entertainment team will perform at all Washington Football home games and also represent the organization year-round at other events.