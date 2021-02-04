Washington GM Mayhew: 'This Is My Dream Job'

New Washington Football Team General Manager Martin Mayhew meet with the media for the first time and is happy to be home

ASHBURN, Va. -- Martin Mayhew won a Super Bowl with the Washington franchise. He met his wife here and went to Georgetown Law here.

Now he's back here helping to run the show as Ron Rivera's general manager while being paired with enior VP Marty Hurney.

"This is my dream job," Mayhew told reporters on a Zoom call that included Washington Football on SI.com. "I've wanted this job for a long time."

Now he's got it. A player, a lawyer, a champion and now one of three men in charge who are responsible for the future, all coming with Mayhew acknowledging that he has "great respect for the history of the franchise."

As for the goal? It's easy. Bringing back the Vince Lombardi Trophy to a building that has three of them ... set up in a way that both Hurney and Mayhew will walk past at some point every day.

"You don't get there by talking about it," Mayhew said, reflecting on last year. "(A record of) 7-9 is not what you want but winning the division was really important.''

Mayhew and Hurney talked at length during the one-hour media session about not having an ego and working collaboratively with each other.

As for a quarterback and a franchise stud as a target? The trio would not confirm that they targeted Matthew Stafford - though we know they did.

They also repeatedly praised Alex Smith and his winning record as a quarterback. However, they would not commit to Smith and Rivera made it clear that they were exploring all options.

"Options'' are good. WFT has them, in roster moves ... and in the front-office brain power now assembled.