Giants' Tate OUT; Impact On Washington

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The No. 1 pass defense in the NFL, the Washington Football Team, is getting a break on Sunday. The Giants will be without top receiver in Golden Tate, who is not making the trip to Washington and has essentially been suspended by coach Joe Judge.

Tate's situation has been in flux all week but the news was officially reported by NFL Network. 

Tate was told to stay home Wednesday and when he did practice, it was mostly with the scout team - all the result of his "Throw me the ball" outburst after a TD catch in the Giants' loss to Tampa on Monday.

His wife, Elise, participated in her own outburst on social media, citing Tate's lack of opportunities.

Tate only had one catch for 11 yards in the Giants lone win this year - earlierr in the season against the WFT - so Washington's Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby basically shut him down. 

Since then, Tate has had two touchdowns in New York's two games but has only had three catches and five targets. 

Now, Darby and Fuller can focus more on Sterling Shepard, who has been targeted 18 times in the last two games (14 receptions). He did not play in the last game against Washington. 

Also, Darius Slayton is New York's leading receiver with 32 catches for 485 yards and three scores including a touchdown over Fabian Moreau in New Jersey. 

Make no mistake, Washington still has plenty to deal with ... but to take away a threat like Tate, who can play inside and outside, makes the task easier, epecially with rookie Kam Curl set to start at strong safety and Jeremy Reaves active for the first time at safety and involved in the WFT's 'Buffalo' packages. 

