Next Washington QB: Cam, Jameis Or Haskins?

Each Of The QB's On WFT's Roster Now Has His Merits. But Should The Washington Football Team's Search For 'The Next QB' Should Include Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, And Of Course, Dwayne Haskins?

The Washington Football Team has built itself into the NFC East's top contender, and coach Ron Rivera's bunch has done so in an unorthodox manner in at least one regard: The use of three different starting quarterbacks along the path to the NFL Playoffs seems ... rare.

READ MORE: GAMEDAY: Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks - 'A Chance Is A Chance'

So working on the assumption that Alex Smith in 2021 will represent an expensive feel-good story, and that Kyle Allen is nothing more than a journeyman in the making ... where does that leave the future search?

It should start with Dwayne Haskins. And there is an argument to be made that it should include Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Washington Football Team QB Haskins to Start vs Seattle

Haskins will get the start in place of Smith in Sunday's NFL Week 15 visit from the Seahawks, and maybe it'll be the start of something big. There was a reason the previous administration selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 Draft; can this coaching staff get that out of him? Can he get it out of himself?

There is a $9 million dead-money cap hit to part with Smith. That can mean he stays ... but it doesn't have to mean he starts.

There are other names that could dot the offseason landscape. Want an elite bus driver like Dallas' Andy Dalton? A veteran plug-in like Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick? Both of them will be free agents. How about a reclamation-project trade for someone like the Jets' Sam Darnold, who is presently New York's version of Haskins?

Cam Newton has been discussed at WFT HQ before. He's got his long Carolina association with Rivera (as does Allen) and he's got an MVP on his resume. While he's experienced ups and downs while playing on his one-year contract in New England, he's gained the work-ethic respect of coach Bill Belichick - a good thing to have on one's resume.

Meanwhile, Winston can throw it; it's just that the ball ends up in the opponent's hands as often as it ends up in the end zone.

Winston hasn't played much in New Orleans while performing as the third QB on coach Sean Payton's depth chart behind Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. Maybe it's a failure in his development that he hasn't beaten out Hill, or maybe it's all fine because he's learning how to play the position every day in practice under the tutelage of one of the best QB mentors in the game in Payton.

My thoughts on Winston are driven largely by a team scout who tells me, "Any coach who considers himself a teacher should want to coach Jameis. He's physically capable of being a stud.''

Winston is 6-4, 230, just 26, and until he got to the NFL, pretty much spent his entire life as the best player on the field. He's like a 4.2 sprinter, a 7-1 center, a left-handed pitcher - he's always going to get a chance.

But in some ways, doesn't that same description fit Haskins? He's also 6-4, 230, just 23 ... and has so much room to grow.

Maybe the growth starts Sunday against Seattle.

"Who wouldn't want to play against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson?'' Haskins said as he prepped for the game, adding, ""I like pressure. If you're a quarterback and don't have any competitive edge to you then you shouldn't be playing quarterback."

READ MORE: Dwayne Haskins And His 'Higher Power' Appeal

The handiest answer to the question about "The Next QB'' in Washington is "Dwayne Haskins.'' But it is the easiest answer?

Seattle at Washington is about to tell us a great deal about that.