NFL Draft: How NFC East Back-To-Back-To-Back Impacts Washington

The bang-bang-bang nature of what's going to happen at 10, 11 and 12 is very real for a Washington Football Team that will be waiting its turn at No. 19.

These are still "mock drafts,'' far from the real thing. But as it relate to the upcoming real NFL Draft? The bang-bang-bang nature of what's going to happen at 10, 11 and 12 is very real for a Washington Football Team that will be waiting its turn at No. 19.

Why does 10, 11 and 12 matter? Because those slots are owned, respectively, by the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles - the WFT's trio of NFC East rivals.

For the sake of the exercise, let's do it the way ESPN’s Todd McShay does it in his latest mock. Here are his first 11 picks:

1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

7. Panthers (trade up): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

8. Lions: (trade down): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10. Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

11. Patriots (trade up): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

12. Eagles: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Let's dig in:

Cowboys - They like both Surtain and Horn, maybe in that order, and need a corner. But they also like both top tackles, Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater.

For the WFT, if the top 12 really falls this way, those two O-linemen gets pushed just a little nearer a Washington team that would love one of them.

Giants - They trade out of the 11 spot to give New England a QB.

As it relates to the WFT, that means all five of the supposed premium QBs are gone. The WFT would likely not take one at 19, preferring to throw a dart later.

Oh, and one more thing: No matter what Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN, you didn't ever really believe Justin Fields was going to slide way, way down, did you?

READ MORE: Could Fields 'Controversy' Cause QB Fall To 19?

Eagles - McShay points out that Philly already traded back from a spot where it could've been a player for a QB, a top receiver or Pitts.

"So,'' McShay explains, "I went with the best defensive player and again a linebacker.”

So it seems like the way the first 11 picks went in McShay’s mock draft almost forced his hand. All four of those top pass catchers were gone as well as the top two cornerbacks.

For Washington, maybe the biggest issue here - because Parsons wasn't necessarily ever thought to drop to No 19 - is having to play against a guy McShay says "is a stud.''

Of course, that's kind of the idea when a team owns a top-12 pick; it's supposed to draft a "stud.'' On paper here, the Cowboys and Eagles are each getting one, the Giants are waiting until later ... and yes, there should still be a "stud'' to wear burgundy and gold once No. 19 rolls around.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Ripped For Samuel Signing