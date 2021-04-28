NFL Draft: Should Washington Trade Up For Sewell Or Parsons?

Should the Washington Football Team move up for a non-QB, who is their guy?

Remember when fans prayed for the best but expected the worst? That's not a thing anymore. NFL teams now look to move up or down in the NFL Draft to solidify the "best-case scenario" coming true.

Heck, look at the term "best player available" as a common theme. Can't go wrong there, right?

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Washington Football Team may consider moving up into the top 10 on April 29. Naturally, the indication could be that they would be looking for their franchise quarterback to learn under veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The kicker of the report though is WFT isn't "just" looking at the QB prospects who could be available in the 6-10 range. They're looking at all names involved.

READ MORE: A WFT Top 10 Trade, But Not For QB?: NFL Draft Tracker

First-year GM Martin Mayhew (now working alongside coach Ron Rivera) has been in this situation before back during his time with Detroit. Rosters that think they are a piece away from truly contending need to move up to secure the best option. Mayhew never did, causing the Lions to spiral during Matthew Stafford's younger years.

Say WFT feels comfortable with the QBs already on the roster. Are they not set at left tackle? Linebacker? Cornerback? All three positions have players that are expected to be off the board well before No. 19, WFT's originally selection.

If Ron Rivera is sold on one of those three, who would be the pick should they move up and pass on a gunslinger?

The first thing to watch for would be Oregon's Penei Sewell. The former Ducks star won the Outland Trophy for league's best offensive lineman at just 19 and is still developing into his body.

READ MORE: Should Washington Be 'Comfortable' with Current QB Options?

WFT could be ready to find the long-term answer for Trent Williams with Cornelius Lucas and Geron Christian entering contract seasons. Most scouts believe the 6-5" tackle is the best offensive lineman prospect in the past five draft classes.

Say Sewell is gone after the trade — Northwestern's Rashawn Slater made sure current WFT star Chase Young couldn't get past him in pass sets during the 2019 season. Some scouts think he's a guard. He's a plug-and-play offensive lineman, meaning WFT would just let him find his natural home and become a star.

The linebacker role is one that has been addressed often in this space, and Penn State's Micah Parsons could be the hopeful option on Thursday for WFT. He also could be the same option for NFC East rivals New York and Philadelphia, both of whom select at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

Parsons is so much more than just a three-down defender. A rare breed of blitzing and open-field tackling, the former Nittany Lion can do a little bit of everything in Jack Del Rio's defensive front.

READ MORE: RUMOR: Washington Football Team Would Trade Up 'All Its Picks' For Lance

The free safety role could be addressed by moving Kendall Fuller from the outside. It seems far less likely than the aforementioned ideas, but ... That would allow Washington to justifiably covet a cornerback such as Alabama's Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina's Jaycee Horn.

The duo are expected to be in play for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10, meaning one could be covering Terry McLaurin consistently. Surtain is a more polished player with decent closing speed, but Horn is physical in press, leading to receivers struggling to get off the line of scrimmage, and possesses an "Alpha" mentality.

What's the cost for a top 10 pick though? Using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, the two best options to trade were at No. 7 and No. 8 with Detroit and Carolina, respectively

Detroit receives: No. 19, No. 51, No. 124, 2022 first-round for No. 7

Carolina receives: No. 19, No. 82, No. 163, 2022 first-round pick for No. 8

This same trade could be done for a QB should one fall as well, but you get the idea.

Will Washington make a trade Thursday night? Maybe. If the right guy can fix the team at the pick, it might be worth risking a first-round selection of the future.

WFT was 7-9 and in the postseason in 2020. Fitzpatrick was a game away from making the playoffs in Miami. If the difference between January football and sitting on the couch is 11 picks, Rivera and Mayhew need to consider it.

No matter the position addressed.

CONTINUE READING: NFL Draft: Top 10 D-Line Targets For Washington Football Team