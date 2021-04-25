NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerback Targets For Washington Football Team

We're clocking in for the final days before the draft with a position by position 'Top 10 Targets' list for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The cornerback position for the Washington Football Team isn't a dire need in the 2021 NFL Draft, but yet ... Maybe a good team can never have enough of them.

The WFT spend big on William Jackson III and still has Kendall Fuller and Jimmy Moreland.

They lost Ronald Darby and Fabian Moreau in free agency.

**We're using a combination of the NFL Draft Bible rankings (NDB) and also information from ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) and the SIS Football Rookie Handbook.

1. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina: No. 1 on the NDB rankings with 4.39 speed. Seems like a better pure athlete than Surtain. A press-man corner when utilized best with tight coverage skills but a propensity to take some penalties.

2. Patrick Surtain - Alabama: Surtain has the NFL bloodlines that Horn has and is an inch-and-a-half taller. Had an 89.9/100 in PFF grading. Has plenty of experience in press man-coverage.

3. Aaron Robinson - UCF: Primarily a slot player but at just shy of six-feet - he could transition outside in the NFL and continue to play the aggressive in-your-face style that he did at Central Florida.

4. Eric Stokes - Georgia: Good size and a great 40-yard dash (4.31) usually means very good things. This past year, Stokes allowed only 16-of-28 targets for 145 yards with four picks, per PFF.

Now can Stokes carry that over and unite in Washington with another Eric Stokes, the WFT Senior Director of Player Personnel.

5. Greg Newsome II - Northwestern: Per PFF, Newsome 'allowed all of 12 catches on 34 targets for 93 yards in 2020.' A bit raw based on a lack of experience but Newsome is said to have really good feet and is scheme versatile.

6. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech: At 6'2" 207 - has everything you would want - with exception of the recent back surgery and skipping out on 2020.



That is a big deal in our mind. Skipping the season is one thing but then coming up with a back problem that required surgery is frightening.

We think Washington should stay away here, no matter what Drew Rosenhaus (his agent) has fed to the national insiders.

7. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State: A steadily improving player with excellent NFL bloodlines but we wonder if we’d see him hold up outside in the NFL; that would be challenging ..., so he figures to just primarily stay in the slot.

8. Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse: Over 6'2" and has the longer arms that teams are looking for to break up passes with a wide radius. Needs to be more productive overall and the great size and athleticism didn't exactly help his brother, Obi, on the next level.

9. Jevon Holland - Oregon: This is a tricky one. Another 2020 opt-out but a former safety turned corner (primarily slot) and has graded very well in coverage over his two seasons with the Ducks per PFF.

Most NFL people list Holland (6-0, 207) as a safety. But we're going to cheat a little, because he is so multiple. ... His versatility should sing to Washington.

10. TIE Keith Taylor - Washington/Benjamin St. Juste - Minnesota: Two 6'2" + corners that have a bunch of upside but are still raw and need more development. Could be fine fifth-round plus fits.