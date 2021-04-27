NFL Draft: Top 10 D-Line Targets For Washington Football Team

We're clocking in for the final days before the draft with a position by position 'Top 10 Targets' list for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team's defensive line is the strength of the organization and that has been the reality for a while now.

It's not a dominant unit consistently, so could they use some help? Yes. Is it a major need? Far from it.

Let's take a look at 10 targets ranked who could fit the WFT ... while taking into account that they will likely not look at this position group until later in the draft, barring an incredible value.

Note: Information from NFL Draft Bible on SI.com, ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Dane Brugler of The Athletic and the SIS Football Rookie Handbook was used in this feature.

1. Christian Barmore - Alabama: A special upside talent who isn't going to last long but there's a chance he could be there at No. 19 when Washington picks, which could create an interesting dilemma.

Do they try and select Barmore with the thought of eventually having to replace Jonathan Allen or Daron Payne? You can't pay everyone and they know that. If the WFT had Barmore graded say 8,9, or 10 on their board -- if they are truly taking best player available -- it could be at a rich position. It's unlikely but it could happen.

Barmore needs to be more consistent, something that also plagues another ex-Crimson Tide defensive lineman, Daron Payne. Barmore had 12 total pressures in the two playoff games.

2. Milton Williams - Louisiana Tech: This could be interesting as well because of the growth Williams made this season and his testing numbers, including a 4.67/40 for a 280-pound young man.

READ MORE: Top 10 WFT Targets at Safety

3. Tommy Togiai - Ohio State: Per PFF - "Togiai is a super disruptive three-technique,' but he's short on experience and therefore if he's asked to play 500 snaps or so in a year - can he hold up? He only played 291 total defensive snaps last year with the Buckeyes.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Togiai "bullies at the point of attack, creating immediate knockback…uses his upper-body strength to stack, discard and find the football..."

Sounds like someone with a skillset any staff would love.

4. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington: Another 2020 opt-out but he graded very well in his two full seasons with the Huskies per PFF. Play him at the three-tech spot and he could tear it up if he hasn't lost anything over the last year-plus.

5. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa: No. 2 on SIS's defensive tackle ranking system. The question will be can he stay on the field when needed. SIS notes that his 'stamina may keep him from hitting his potential.'

READ MORE: Top-Ten WFT Targets at Cornerback

6. Alim McNeill - North Carolina State: A bull at 320 who can engulf the run and is still developing as a pass rusher but shows some quick get-off at the snap. He was the eighth highest defensive interior player among 449 for PFF last year.

7. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA: His explosive ability inside should fit in Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera's attack style and if Odighizuwa can stop the run better - that would allow him to be a three-down player in the NFL.

8. Malik Herring - Georgia: Herring could be a 4-3 defensive end or kick inside to a nickel sub pass rusher if needed. He's had two torn ACL's including during the Senior Bowl so this would be a value & stash type of pick that many times try. Washington did the same with Bryce Love and it failed but perhaps Herring will be there in the seventh round and is worth a depth gamble.

READ MORE: Top-Ten WFT Linebacker Targets

9. Marvin Wilson - Florida State: A bull in a china shop with physical and heavy hands to create separation off the initial thrust. Has had some injuries the last two years but is versatile in terms of lining up. Never quite lived up to hype. Could be worth a day three pick.

10. Bobby Brown III - Texas A & M - Per PFF: 'Brown was a bit of a surprise to declare after his junior season, but we’ve seen multiple solid years as a run defender from him at this point. There’s reason to believe he can be a better pro than college defensive tackle with some high-level physical tools.'