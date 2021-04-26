NFL Draft: Parsons & The Top 10 Linebacker Targets For Washington Football Team

We're clocking in for the final few days before the draft with a position by position 'Top 10 Targets' list for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The No. 1 pure need in multiple position areas for the Washington Football Team, we say, is the linebacker spot, and specifically at weakside linebacker.

Ideally, whatever linebacker the WFT selects would be able to have some qualities of also converting inside.

A high priority should be put on coverage skills because that is of ultra importance, but make no mistake: stopping the run and sealing the edge is still very important.

The WFT defense, good as it was overall, was inconsistent last year stopping the run, and while the league is clearly more of a passing league, they would like to be better at making an opponent one-dimensional.

With that as our backdrop, here's our top 10 linebackers who make sense for the Washington Football Team.

1. Micah Parsons - Penn State: The best pure athlete at the position by far. Skipped out of 2020 and some past character issues has teams and NFL Draft analysts concerned enough that it is possible Parsons drops to No. 19.

That's exactly what happened in our Locked On NFL Ultimate Mock Draft recently - and when picking for Washington -- it was impossible to bypass the talent and need matching up.

Per PFF: 'Parsons is the best run defender, blitzer and tackler at the position in the draft class. He’s quite easily the best blitzing off-ball linebacker.'

Parsons also was the top-graded linebacker among 536 in 2019 per PFF.

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame: Per PFF: Better known as J.O.K. because everyone struggles with his full name, Koramoah is 'versatile, instinctive and explosive.. He generated the second-highest slot coverage grade of any player in the country last season.' per PFF.

Overall in coverage, per SIS, J.O.K. allowed 13 catches on 26 targets for 135 yards.

While he is a hard hitter and uses angles and his speed well to get around much bigger bodies, J.O.K. gets caught up in traffic a bunch and will get engulfed if he's not finding a way around blockers.

3. Jabril Cox - LSU: A strong cover linebacker who confirmed recently to 106.7 The Fan that he has already met with the Washington Football Team and specifically linebackers coach Steve Russ. A transfer from North Dakota State and has the ability to start at the Will and also be spotted in at the 'Mike'. He plays fast.

This one's got a chance at No. 51.

4. Nick Bolton - Missouri: A hybrid linebacker but smaller than ideal at just under 6-0 and about 230 pounds. As SIS notes, Bolton projects as a multi-dimensional talent in the NFL after playing mostly the 'Will' spot at Missouri.

Bolton can get after the QB, too, and is described as a 'violent finisher' in that regard. He finished with 199 tackles over the last two years and had two interceptions while being targeted 40 times and allowing 18 completions per SIS.

5. Zaven Collins - Tulsa: Great in coverage at Tulsa but has now reportedly bulked up to about 270 pounds to possibly try and become an edge in a 3-4 or a rocked-out end in a 4-3. It's hard to see Collins playing in space at 270-275 as would be required for a true weak-side linebacker.

We heard big things about Collins all along and are still very intrigued but the apparent power-play conversion attempt has to be a concern because a team drafting him might have a very specific they want to use him.

6. Jamin Davis - Kentucky: Fastest rising prospect in the draft. Went from a mid-round pick to a first-round selection.

Davis' run defense was terrific in 2020 and he can run in space. He seems like one of those boom or bust type players that tested remarkably well, came from out of nowhere and is quite raw.

7. Dylan Moses - Alabama: The WFT is running low on their Alabama stock so this pick might help. Moses can play all over but is probably best suited on the outside. Missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL and was a bit off last year but the rust should be gone now.

8. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina: The former quarterback is still raw and learning how to play linebacker. For many reasons, that could be appealing to Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio and Steve Russ. Call us intrigued by Surratt's athleticism and work ethic. Scouts are impressed by his tackling but he has a way to go. If he slips into the third-round this might be value.

9. Baron Browning - Ohio State: Experience at both the 'Mike' and 'Will' along with pretty good size and experience is what jumps out about Browning. He's tough and a good athlete although has battled through some injuries. He should be a good contributor on specials right away.

10. Tie Paddy Fisher & Tony Fields II:

Paddy Fisher - Northwestern - Anyone coached by Pat Fitzgerald at a position as cerebral as the 'Mike' spot has to be intriguing. There are better athletes than Fisher but he was part of the heart-and-soul of a defense that made some opponents (Justin Fields/Ohio State) look bad.

He's experienced (47 starts) and smart. He's a true middle linebacker and plays with hunger. At the very minimum, Fisher can probably be a core special-teamer.

Tony Fields II - West Virginia: Good in coverage and an athlete that could play in a dime linebacker role or a big nickel package role because he excels in pass coverage. Not a great run defender.