NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Line Targets For Washington Football Team

The future is right now. The NFL Draft for 2021 and here's another installment of our 'Top 10 Targets' list for the Washington Football Team along the offensive line.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Here's the final installment in our top-ten target series for the Washington Football Team for this weekend's NFL Draft.

Happy draft day WFT fans, now let's see who Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew could target

1. Penei Sewell - Oregon: Skipped out last year because of COVID. Excellent in pass protection and could also play both sides. Rivera and Mayhew would have to give up a pretty penny to snag him, but he's an All-Pro tackle and still developing at just 20.

2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern: Another player who didn't play because of COVID but a great run defender. Probably better on right than left side, but also could both guard spots should he struggle on the outside.

3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech: Played with a groin injury late last year that required surgery. Fluid and strong, Darrisaw could eventually kick into guard as well. This is one WashingtonSI and multiple other outlets have mocked the Hokies at No. 19.

4. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC: More of a guard than a tackle which would concern anyone thinking he's more of a tackle than a guard. Versatility is important, but AVT can be a perfect blend.

5. Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State: A primary right tackle that could flip to the left side if desired or kick inside to guard, according to analysts. In a trade down option, he might be a perfect fit.

6. Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame: A very good run blocker and overall athlete that played left tack;e for the Irish. He has a chippy side and some good feet.

7. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State: One of the most ready guards in the draft. Good run defender and fine in pass protection, he'll be a day 2 option.

8. Samuel Cosmi - Texas: Cosmi played left tackle at Texas but most analysts project him to be a right side piece in the NFL.

9. Alex Leatherwood - Alabama: Was thought at one point to be the top left tackle but projects best to guard, where he once played before being the primary LT for Alabama. A bit inconsistent but helped keep some very valuable merchandise mostly safe.

10. Spencer Brown - Northern Iowa: A monster at 6'8" and 315 plus plus strong as an ox. My radio partner, Pete Medhurst, always talks about him so -- let's give it a shot.