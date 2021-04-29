NFL Draft: Top 10 Receiver Targets For Washington Football Team

It's here. The NFL Draft for 2021 and here's another installment of our position by position 'Top 10 Targets' list for the Washington Football Team at receiver

ASHBURN, Va. -- It's on to the wide receivers for our top-ten target series as the Washington Football Team gets ready for the three-day NFL draft in Cleveland.

If you've missed our position by position series so far - you're in luck.

With all that in mind, away we go with the next set of potential pass-catchers.

NOTE: LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is going to be gone by No. 7 barring the unexpected trade early. It's going to be hard for WFT to get up that high despite speculation that they are trying.

1. Devonta Smith - Alabama: The Heisman Trophy winner isn't big in size but his production is large. After a 23-touchdown season, his numbers are warranted alongside Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama: Waddle played injured at the end of the year but is explosive in every way one could think. He's three inches shorter than his Crimson Tide teammate Smith, but ten pounds thicker. Line him up and watch him work.

3. Rashod Bateman - Minnesota: Ran a 4.41 40-time at just over six-foot and 190 pounds. Bateman was one of the more productive receiver in the Big 10 and could be in play should Washington stay at No. 19.

4. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU: Marshall comes with injury concerns but was very productive in the slot role for LSU this year replacing Justin Jefferson. A big bodied guy who can use inside and outside as a vertical optional. He hauled in 23 career touchdowns over the last two years and was a key No. 3 target in 2019.

5. Kadarius Toney - Florida: An electric joystick-type player who makes a lot of would be tacklers miss. PFF has him causing 43 broken tackles on 120 catches during his time in the Swamp. Toney would help WFT in a position of long need — the return game.

6. Dyami Brown - UNC: Brown is on the rise and some feel he could go in the bottom of Day 1 after being projected in the mid to late second-round pick. North Carolina's offense was dynamic and Brown can get after it down the field on contested catches. He finished each of the last two seasons with over 1,000 yards.

7. Rondale Moore - Purdue: A smaller, shifty tough guy who breaks tackles and makes people miss with tree-trunk legs, Moore has it. The concern? He also had multiple injuries and measured at 5-foot-7 as opposed to his listed 5-foot-9. That likely doesn't help.

8. Sage Surratt - Wake Forest: A versatile receiver capable of playing in and out, which would appeal to Washington and others. Surratt can get after it in the blocking game as well. Don't be surprised if he's there in the third round and the WFT snaps him up with one of their two season.

9. Austin Watkins - UAB: He has family bloodlines with former Clemson and current Ravens wideout, Sammy. Not as explosive when coming out of breaks and stance but he does have good get-off when asked to go long. Watkins is versatile and can help on special teams.

10. Nico Collins - Michigan: At 6-foot-4, Collins would represent something WFT could use and maybe doesn't have enough of in size. He can pluck it, especially on those fades patterns and in contested catches.