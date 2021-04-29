NFL Draft: Top 10 RB Targets For Washington Football Team

We're clocking in on the final day before the draft with a running back 'Top 10 Targets' list for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- We're running short on time as the NFL Draft starts Thursday night in Cleveland, so away we go with our top 10 running back potential targets for the Washington Football Team.

Running back? Yes. Don't act for one second like they don't need more help running the ball. It's hugely important, no matter what the analytics and computer nerds think.

1. Najee Harris - Alabama: The best running back in the class, period. Can do it all. Most WFT fans would be upset at this pick, but if Harris is there at No. 19 - you have to strongly consider it.

Why? When Antonio Gibson got hurt last year - Washington had no answer. Instead it put even more pressure on the QB mess that was. The other reason? Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic are both free agents after this year.

2. Travis Etienne - Clemson: A lot of experts and fans went crazy when Peter Schrager of FOX and NFL Network mocked Etienne to the WFT. You shouldn't be furious or think it's such a bad pick for the player and the scheme fit. The problem is No. 19 is too rich. If Washington were to trade down to the bottom part of the first-round, it would make more sense.

3. Kenneth Gainwell - Memphis: An all-around back with great athleticism who is much more of a natural running back than Antonio Gibson was. A bit smaller than you would want and probably would be a liability in pass protection but he could also help in the return game. This is a very intriguing prospect. We hear ... good things. We'll leave it at that for now.

4. Javonte Williams - North Carolina: A tough, physical runner who can break tackles. Doesn't have a lot of wear on his tires after splitting time with Michael Carter.

5. Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State: Can breakaway with patience and elusiveness. Ball security is an issue. Had a 2,090 yard, 21 touchdown season in 2019.

6. Demetric Felton - UCLA: He's really a mixed receiver/running back but SIS is classifying him in the running back category, which is good enough for us. He doesn't have great size but he can be a Chris Thompson-type receiver and is an excellent route runner. To see what he did at the Senior Bowl opened up a lot of eyes.

7. Trey Sermon - Ohio State: A better runner than receiver and a tough plugger who could be helpful on special teams.

8. Rhamondre Stevenson - Oklahoma: A thicker back in the mold of what Samaje Perine was coming out of the Sooners program. Doesn't have great pull-away speed and you might have to count on him to be a back that gets what is schemed up for him.

Khalil Herbert - Va. Tech: Transferred from Kansas. Not explosive but does a bunch of things well. Plenty of experience and can help on third down along with special teams.

10. Jermar Jefferson - Oregon State: Not a great natural runner per SIS. Also not a great receiving threat but could help out in a limited role to start his career.

Honorable Mention : Kene Nwangwu - Iowa State: Has 4.31 speed. Might be worth a 7th round flyer.

