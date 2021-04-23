NFL Draft: Top 10 Safety Targets For WFT

We're clocking in for the final week before the draft with a position by position 'Top Ten Targets' list for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN - - The 2021 NFL Draft is less than a week away and the Washington Football Team has multiple needs and many different options.

We begin our pre-draft series looking at the top-ten realistic targets for the WFT during Rounds 1-7.

Note: These rankings are not of the ten best prospects in order. However these will be depending on position and presumed need. We will attempt to find the best targets that should be available for Washington when it makes sense.

Let's start with the safety position: Our list — utilizing largely the NFL Draft Bible by Ric Serritella, part of SI.com — looks like this, should Washington be in line to select another defender.

1. Richie Grant - UCF: "A do it all safety," says Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy on The TEAM 980. Nagy mentioned how Grant played corner in high school and has legit man to man skills in addition to the sideline to sideline range that a true free safety needs.

2. Trevon Moehrig - TCU: "I don't see a first round grade," Nagy, told Pete Medhurst and myself on The TEAM 980 on the Horned Frog product.

3. Andre Cisco - Syracuse: Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) - 'With 4.3 speed, Cisco notched 26 combined picks and pass breakups in 24 career games. He also gave up six touchdowns in nine games in 2019 before tearing his ACL two games into 2020.’

READ MORE: Did Belichick Consider Leaving Patriots for Washington?

4. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State: Nagy says Nasirildeen and Virginia Tech’s Divine Deablo are really unique matchup players because of their length and long arms.

5. Elijah Molden - Washington: Per PFF - ‘Molden only allowed 11 catches for 65 yards across 18 targets in four games this past season.’

6. Ar'Darius Washington - TCU: Per PFF -- ' The most instinctive safety in the entire draft class. He allowed all of 157 yards in his coverage over two seasons as a starter.'

7. Divine Deablo - Virginia Tech: As mentioned above with Nasirildeen, Nagy also liked the size that Deablo brings to the table with long-ish arms at 33".

8. Caden Sterns - Texas: A later round prospect with plenty of experience. PFF says he "may be a tad limited, but he can make plays from a deep role. Just don't expect much versatility."

9. Israel Mukuamu - South Carolina: A 6’4 and 205 pound safety prospect who runs a 4.52 and has long arms. Notice a pattern here?

10. Dicaprio Bootle - Nebraska: Why? Two reasons. He runs a 4.38 and he might have the best name in the draft. And yes, I thought his last name was slightly different at first.