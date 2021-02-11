NFL Draft Tracker: 3 Trades To A New Washington QB?

Washington NFL Draft Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT info, rumors, trends and scoop

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is building, and they have plenty of needs to fill. So, it's time to take a look at who we suggests the franchise should select. ... and what the rest of the NFL world thinks, too. Keep it here, and check in often. We'll keep you updated ...

FEB 11: 3 TRADES, 3 QB’S "With Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, Washington has several short-term options at quarterback,'' writes draft analyst Dane Brugler at The Athletic. "But Lance would give the organization a young, high-upside player with the physical talent and football character that translates well to the pro level. With the competition for quarterbacks in this draft, it will likely take multiple draft picks, including a future first, to make this deal happen for Washington.''

So, Brugler's proposal for WFT to move from 19 to 7 ...

Washington Football Team receives:

2021 first-round pick (No. 7 overall)

Detroit Lions receive:

2021 first-round pick (No. 19 overall)

2021 third-round pick (No. 82 overall)

2022 first-round pick

And the prize is Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State.

Dane has trades galore in here - QB trades galore, as his WFT is one of three first-round moves for QBs.

FEB 10: IT'S UNANIMOUS! Florida’s Kadarius Toney is apparently somebody we all need to get to know, given that a whole bunch of mock guys are going there with the 19th pick.

In their latest mock drafts, as noted by The Athetic, ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. tabbed Toney at 19. So did NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. Anyone else? Yes, my and The Athletic's Ben Standig.

Toney's numbers make the idea work; he caught 70 balls for 1,145 yards and 11 TDs. And in terms of the 5-11, 194-pounder filling a need? Well, you already know the answer to that.

FEB 8: 3-ROUND MOCK AND TRADE NFL.com has produced a new three-round mock draft ... and it's produced some interesting results for Washington.

First comes a first-round trade-up from 19 to Minnesota's spot at 14 to get 'Bama QB Mac Jones. (NFL.com writes, "To beat out competitors for Jones, such as the Patriots and Saints, new GM Martin Mayhew might need to give up a second-round pick in this draft and the next to move up.)

And then comes a third-round pick, the result of another trade, netting WFT slot No. ... from Carolina, netting Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers. The 5-10 Rodgers played four years of college ball and as a senior caught 77 passes for seven TDs and over 1,000 yards.

Our thoughts? In terms of "filling needs,'' the selection of a QB and a receiver fit the bill. But ... while part of the fun of mock drafting is predicting trades, it's a bit early to think Washington has given a great deal of thought to two trades in three rounds netting two premium prospects.

Fun, though.

FEB 4: MAC JONES TO WFT? Mac Jones was a Heisman Trophy finalist and a success in the College Football Playoffs National Championship. Could he also be a QB taken at the No. 19 overall pick?

In NFL Network draft insider Bucky Brooks' latest mock, Jones is projected to be selected by the Washington Football Team at 19th overall.

Writes Brooks: "Washington is still searching for a long-term answer under center. Jones is a pinpoint pocket-passer with the intangibles and leadership skills to act as Ron Rivera's top lieutenant for a team on the rise.”

That sounds promising, as do Jones' numbers: This year with the Crimson Tide, he threw 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns and had just four interceptions in 12 games.

READ MORE: WFT Hints - No Trade For Deshaun?

If WFT is high on Jones (6-3, 214), they can obviously, in their minds, afford to not overpay at QB in terms of a big-money veteran trade.

MONDAY JAN 25: 2 ON O Our friend Dane Brugler has produced his latest two-round NFL Mock Draft ... and he hands the WFT two players ... on offense.

At No. 19, Dane gives the Washington Football Team ... Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC. Brugler's thoughts: Although Cornelius Lucas played above expectations this season, left tackle is a position Washington will consider upgrading. Vera-Tucker was graded as a second-round guard before the season, but he moved to left tackle and played at a high level, boosting his draft grade.

At No. 51, he projects Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU. Dane just released his top 100 prospects in the 2021 class and Marshall came in at No. 44 overall, with a comp being Denver's Courtland Sutton.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24: POSTINS ON SENIOR BOWL WFT, along with the rest of the NFL, should descend on the Senior Bowl, still expected to be played on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama. The run-up to the game will surely be different, in terms of COVID-19 protocols. But, the WFT will be plugged in, looking at dozens of players that could be potential draft picks in April.

In fact, with the NFL Scouting Combine now basically canceled, the Senior Bowl may be the last chance NFL scouts get to get real, in-person face time with dozens of potential draft picks in one place before the draft.

Who do I think is worth watching - especially if I've seen the prospect play in person? Here are five players to keep an eye on this week in Mobile. (And by the way, Washington Football at SI has virtual credentials to the Senior Bowl, so keep us dialed up here!)

DB Tre Brown, Oklahoma: Brown is not likely to be a first-round pick. But he'd be a big-play guy for WFT. I’ve had the chance to see the Sooner in person several times throughout his college career, and his game has grown nicely during his time in Norman. But he showed a knack for making big plays at key times, especially in Big 12 Championship games. He wrapped up his OU career with a game-ending interception of Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

He’s on the small side (5-foot-10), but he has 4.5 speed and is considered a Top 20 corner in this draft, which means he could be had in the fourth round. That’s good value,

LB Jabril Cox, LSU: I saw Cox when he played at North Dakota State (he transferred to LSU before the 2020 season) and even then he was already primed for the NFL. At 6-foot-3, 229 pounds, he may be undersized. But he proved this year at LSU that he can make plays at the Power 5 level, and I’m betting he can do the same in the NFL. He’ll probably cost a second-round pick.

DL Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina: The 6-foot-2, 260-pound edge rusher from the little-known Sun Belt Conference school impressed everyone this year while the Chanticleers were trying to worm their way into the College Football Playoff. The Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year had 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2020.

Some scouts will downgrade him for not playing at a Power 5 school. Watch the film. The guy can make plays. And he won’t cost you a first-round pick, either. Does WFT have enough pass-rushers? Or is there any such thing as "enough'' in that department?

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama: Leatherwood projects as a Top 100 player in this draft, but he’s not going to end up going the first round. He can play guard or tackle, and taking Leatherwood in the third round doesn’t feel like a stretch.

OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater: A Division III prospect that I’ve seen in person a couple of times. Division III deferred its season to the spring, and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled football entirely, so that allowed Meinerz to prepare to impress scouts this week in Mobile. He’s still a developmental player at the NFL level, but he has all the raw materials you’re looking for to take a late-draft flier, or even snag as an undrafted free agent. - Matthew Postins