NFL Draft: What Are WFT's Best Options?

The Washington Football Team should have options when drafting this offseason

Ron Rivera spent the offseason devising a plan to bring in two names to run the front office. Martin Mayhew will act as the officiant general manager while Marty Hurney's role will be more on the executive side.

Both gentlemen join the Washington Football Team with over four decades combined of football knowledge from the business side. They also have the calling card needed in 2021.

They both have drafted a franchise quarterback.

Mayhew made headlines as the Detroit Lions GM when he drafted Matthew Stafford out of Georgia. Two years later, Hurney added Cam Newton from Auburn for the Carolina Panthers.

Here's hoping the duo can land another franchise name before Week 1 begins.

When April's NFL Draft rolls around, Washington will have a better picture on their quarterback conundrum. Will Sam Darnold be under center? Is Marcus Mariota getting his second chance? Should Taylor Heinicke be given a shot?

All those questions will be answered in due time. However, when drafting, WFT has options — no matter where they're drafting.

Washington currently holds the 19th pick in the draft, meaning there's several options the assess entering the second week of the offseason.

Trade up for quarterback

Trade down for more draft capital

Stand pat and draft the best player

Trade for a proven talent

Trading up would be costly and perhaps much more than what was offered in the Stafford sweepstakes, which was reportedly a first and third-round pick. To jump into the conversation for the "fantastic four" prospects, Washington would likely lose their next two first-round picks and a mid-round selection.

Is Rivera sold the team is a quarterback away from contending? If so, will the rookie adjust to NFL life in a matter of months?

For now, the move seems futile since Washington has much more pressing needs. However, with roughly $41.9. million in cap space this offseason, those needs could be met through free agency.

Trading down would garner more selections and still quality names at positions of need. Staying in the first round will be essential, but Day 1 diamonds can be found beyond past the top 20 selections.

Justin Jefferson ring a bell?

If Washington stays put at 19, the battle should come down to which position on offense. Would Rivera want another receiver to add with Terry McLaurin? If so, Kadarius Toney seems like a safe bet to some. Should the WFT address the offensive line, perhaps USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker is a chess piece in the trenches.

Of course, there's always the option of trading the pick for a proven name. In this case, would adding tackle Orlando Brown Jr. be the target? Washington needs to upgrade after the trade of Trent Williams last offseason and Brown wants to play left tackle moving forward.

What's his price, though? Is it one first-rounder? Two?

Free agency will factor into Washington's long-term plans to contend. It'll also shape the plan for draft night a month later. For the first time in what feels like forever, the WFT is in a good spot.

There isn't a wrong decision on what the best plan is when their time on the clock comes up.