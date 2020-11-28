SI.com
NFL Fingers In The COVID Dike: WFT's Suddenly Leaky Plans

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The 19th century novel Hans Brinker includes a tale of The Little Dutch Boy who bravely and cleverly jams his finger into a leak in the dike, saving his community from flooding.

In the NFL - and as it relates to the Washington Football Team's plans - the COVID-19 dam seems about to break. And the (almost) all-powerful NFL seems to be running out of fingers.

In the next two weeks, the Washington Football Team could be looking at a potential schedule change in one game and likely a location change the game after.

As of this moment, the Football Team is scheduled to play next Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, followed by another road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The problems? Get your fingers ready ...

Pittsburgh is currently scheduled to play Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Ravens, a game that's already been rescheduled twice from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon and currently Tuesday. 

Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore have had multiple positive tests, impacting both the players and the staffs over the last few days, resulting in the game's kickoff yet again being put in question.

Former Washington and current special-teams coordinator for the undefeated Steelers, Danny Smith, has reportedly been ruled out of the scheduled Ravens game with an illness, according to ESPN.

Thanks to the very uncertain nature of the Pittsburgh-Baltimore game, it is possible that the Steelers could be forced to play as late as this Thursday night in the TV spot vacated by the originally scheduled Dallas Cowboys vs. Ravens matchup. That Cowboys-Ravens matchup has since been re-scheduled for Monday, December 7, with a 5 p.m. ET start time.

If that were to be the case, it's hard to imagine that the Steelers could conceivably turn around and play host to Washington the following Sunday afternoon, just two-and-a-half days after playing. 

READ MORE: How Happy is Ron Rivera? 

Should this prove to be the case, Washington would likely then be forced to play the Steelers on Tuesday, Dec. 8 (assuming all else goes well) because of the rescheduled Cowboys-Ravens Thursday affair and the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game (Bills at San Francisco) on the 7th. 

If Washington was forced to play on the 8th and then travel to some other destination in California that isn't as restrictive as the Santa Clara area is, coach Ron Rivera's guys could have to play on a very short week, followed by a rather long flight just three days later. 

READ MORE: Ten Takes on a Washington Win on Thanksgiving

It's also possible that the 49ers games are shifted to road affairs, at Buffalo, and then at Washington, but that has yet to be decided as of now.

And of course, it's not just Washington. And it's not just the Ravens. And it's not just the Niners. And it's not just the Bills. And it's not just the Steelers. The Cowboys' schedule is muddled. In maybe the most dramatic of all of the issues ... The Denver Broncos now have zero healthy QB's for Sunday against the Saints.

And Washington? They might not have issues, but so many of their NFL brothers do ... Either way, the 4-7 WFT's road ahead appears to be a muddy mess - and so does the NFL's, with COVID cases now springing up everywhere, and the COVID-guarding dike now springing maybe too many leaks.

 

