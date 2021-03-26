Analysis: Adam Humphries' Fit With WFT

What started as a visit ended with a signing and just like that, Ryan Fitzpatrick has an old friend and target back ... and Steven Sims Jr. is officially on alert

ASHBURN, Va. -- Adam Humphries, last of the Tennessee Titans and formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has officially signed on via a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team.

Humphries will almost exclusively work out of the slot, which puts Steven Sims Jr's role and roster position in peril.

When Humphries was at his most productive, he worked out of the slot in Tampa and caught a lot of balls from ....Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Humphries skills out of the slot gives Washington the ability to keep Terry McLaurin outside more instead of playing about 30% of his snaps out of the slot, as he did last year.

Curtis Samuel can also work inside and outside, but this move also allows Samuel to stay outside more, which is how he was used with this coaching staff in Carolina in 2019.

Washington can also run plenty of 3 x 1 formations with three receivers spread to one side, which provides the opportunity for essentially two slot receivers. That formation puts defenses in a bind.

Humphries arrival not only puts Steven Sims Jr. future very much in doubt, but it also reduces pressure on Cam Sims or Logan Thomas if defenses cover them differently than they did in 2020.

Washington also has Isaiah Wright, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Kelvin Harmon and Jeff Badet all under contract to fill just a couple of spots.

Humphries can also return punts, but that role will probably be very limited in Washington.

The only concern for Humphries is staying healthy and on the field, which he couldn't do in Tennessee. He only played in 19 of 32 possible regular-season games, but he did play in 16 games in each of his final two years in Tampa.

Humphries had 76 catches for 816 yards and five scores in his final season with Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. Those sort of numbers might not be needed here this year. But as a supplement to McLaurin and Samuel? The WFT has made yet another move that fits ... and that makes them better.