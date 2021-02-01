NFL Mock Draft Monday: WFT Plans, Stafford Trade Details - Podcast

We're in full offseason mode on the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast but all over the Matthew Stafford deal and the Senior Bowl.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs this year, a team that a week from now could be Super Bowl Champions.

The Bucs added the greatest of all time last offseason, Tom Brady, and now they are playing in the final dance.

Washington hopes to be able to make a jump similar to that this offseason. Can they?

If they land a franchise changing quarterback -- yes. If they don't - it's possible they could make a deep run but it is harder for sure.

With that - rumors are swirling about what Washington is and was willing to part with for a veteran quarterback.

Fish was told by a source they were willing to pay a first-round pick, a third and a defensive starter for Stafford.

The key excerpt from Fish: "Washington offered its first-round pick (No. 19 overall), a third-round pick and a starting player, the source said."

A starting player could obviously be anybody but it's key to note that they were apparently willing to get creative.

A source on Monday morning told us that he heard it was two first-round picks offered by Washington although it is not known if that was the final offer and what the exact structure was.

Albert Breer of The MMQB heard the same thing that I loosely did from a different source on Saturday night, which was a first and a third. Breer has a ton of other details on the trade.

On the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast - David Harrison and I broke down the Stafford deal and what impact it has next on the Washington Football Team.

Also on the pod, we discussed some of the players that caught David's eye from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama where he was staked out last week.

One for the road: As part of "Mock Draft Monday": the Washington Football Team was projected by Joe Marino of The Draft Network to select Rashod Bateman, a physical wide receiver from Minnesota.

Hear Harrison's reaction to that at the end of the show ...