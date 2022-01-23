Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Washington Selects QB To 'Bring Some Juice'

NFL Network analyst predicts WFT drafts SEC quarterback

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his first 2022 mock draft and has followed a popular script with Washington Football Team selecting a quarterback in the first round.

His selection is Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

"Corral is a playmaker at the position," Jeremiah said in his analysis. 

"His size (6-2, 205) is a concern for some around the league, but he's accurate, has a live arm and would bring some juice to the offense."

The former SEC standout brought quite the juice in college. Corral threw for more than 8,000 yards, threw 57 touchdowns and ran for 18 more in four seasons with the Rebels.

Jeremiah isn't the only one concerned about Corral's size. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. questions his frame.

"People are gonna be looking at him, can he hold up physically in the NFL, withstanding that pounding you have to take as an NFL quarterback," Kiper Jr. said on ESPN's First Draft podcast. 

"Matt Corral doesn't have that kind of frame, doesn't have that kind of physicality at quarterback."

Other quarterbacks going off the board in the first round of Jeremiah's mock are Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett at No. 9 to the Denver Broncos and Liberty's Malik Willis at No. 29 to the Detroit Lions.

Kiper had the WTF drafting Willis with the 11th pick.

Washington coach Ron Rivera made it clear what the team will do if it drafts a quarterback. 

"We're going to play him," Rivera said in his final press conference with general manger Martin Mayhew

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

