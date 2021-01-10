Cold Night & Playoffs Inactives for Tampa Bay at WFT

Alex Smith is officially a no-go. No rotation. No start. Not even active as his calf did not respond. Taylor Heinicke starts & the rest of the inactives.

LANDOVER, Md. -- The official inactive list for Saturday's NFC Wild Card Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at FedEx Field is in.

Alex Smith, as we've been on all week, is officially listed as out. There was a lot of confusion about this particular issue as the team did not know how he would respond t his injury, but ultimately this week's messaging was very different than the one leading up to Philadelphia.

Now, things are ready to kick off in an unlikely chance to take a trip to the divisional round of the postseason, with Washington on their fourth starting quarterback officially of the year.

Taylor Heinicke starts with Steven Montez the backup against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady.

The rest of the inactives look like this:

WR - Antonio Gandy-Golden

RB - Lamar Miller

LB - Thomas Davis Sr.

LB - Jordan Kunaszyk

OT - Davis Steinmetz

The Washington Football Team elevated receiver Dontrelle Inman from the practice squad for a second consecutive week and he is active over Gandy-Golden. Robert Foster returns to the lineup after being bumped last week.

For the Tampa Bay Bucs:

QB - Ryan Griffin

WR - Justin Watson

RB - LeSean McCoy

CB - Herb Miller

G - Aaron Stinnie

TE - Anthony Auclair

DL - Jeremiah Ledbetter

The Bucs added linebacker Shaquil Barrett back to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Kickoff is at 8:15 ET from FedExField in Landover, Maryland on The Team 980 AM & NBC.