McLaurin, Mike Evans & Tuesday Injury Report for WFT & Bucs

Both the Washington Football Team and the Tampa Bay Bucs held walkthroughs on Tuesday as they get ready for Saturday night.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team held a late-afternoon walk-through at the Inova Sports Performance Center on Tuesday and as you would probably expect, Alex Smith, Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin officially did not participate.

READ MORE: Rivera's Unusual & Possible QB Plan

All three players were around and stretching lightly during a small viewing period for reporters, per multiple accounts by those that were in attendance.

Thomas Davis Sr. and Jonathan Allen (not injury-related) also were listed as "did not participate'' on Tuesday, while Brandon Scherff was limited with a shoulder as was Kevin Pierre-Louis, who has missed the last several games.

READ MORE: Conspiracy Cesspool

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans, who hyper-extended his knee in Sunday's win over Atlanta did not participate but he made an appearance.

Starting corner Carlton Davis also did not practice as he is recovering from a groin injury.

READ MORE: Brady and the Bucs Are Coming

“They both were full participants in the walkthrough," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said. Had it been a regular practice, they would have been out. We’ve got our fingers crossed for both of those guys to make it this week.”

Jason Pierre-Paul and LeSean McCoy also did not participate for Tampa while Ronald Jones was full.

It's important to remember that normally on Wednesdays, a lot of veterans will miss practice. It's even more important to take any injury status with a big grain of salt on a Tuesday.

There's an early expectation in this critical week that Smith, Gibson, McLaurin, and on the other side, Evans and Davis, will all be able to play. After all ... It's game on for the Bucs and WFT Saturday night at 8:15 ET from FedExField. ... Be successful or be done. So all efforts will be made by all parties, dinged up though they may be.