WATCH: Washington Retires Sean Taylor's No. 21 at Halftime

History was made Sunday as the Washington Football Team sent Sean Taylor's No. 21 into the rafters to live in WFT immortality.

Taylor spent parts of four seasons in Washington and was on his way to becoming one of the greatest safeties in NFL history before his career and life were tragically cut short after he was murdered by four people in November 2007.

The announcement came at an unexpected time, considering Washington is at the center of a league-wide investigation, and many are calling out the organization for using Taylor's jersey retirement as a way to swerve from the bad press reaction.

Even with the background behind the ceremony, this is an opportunity to celebrate the player and person Taylor was.

While many remember him for his shocking death, he should be remembered for his dynamic ability to hit and punish his opponents with his hard-hitting mentality.

Perhaps the one play he's best known for is his tackle on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman during the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Plays like that should be the reason why Taylor's number is retired and it is what people should best remember him for.

The WFT Twitter account is streaming his retirement ceremony live.

Taylor's No. 21 is the third number to be retired by Washington, joining Sammy Baugh's No. 33 and Bobby Mitchell's No. 49.

Following the ceremony, Washington will look to honor Taylor's legacy by picking up a much-needed win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington leads 13-10 at halftime.