Source: Niners Prefer to Practice & Play in Arizona

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team is scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday December 13 at Levi's Stadium. That game will likely be played in Glendale, Arizona if the San Francisco 49ers' preferences per a source, are a priority for the NFL.

And this is not just about game location for San Francisco and coach Kyle Shanahan - it's about where their temporary headquarters and practice fields are going to be for the next couple of weeks.

An NFL source tells Washington Football on SI.com that the 49ers, who are being forced to relocate out of Santa Clara County in California, because of new COVID restrictions that are being put into effect, would like to relocate for the next few weeks to the greater Phoenix area and play at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on December 7, followed by their game against the WFT.

This is San Francisco's preference as of Sunday afternoon, per our source. It does not mean their preference will be granted, but there is sense to it.

Moving an entire operation means having to relocate to an area that is built to host multiple football teams. The Glendale/Phoenix area is obviously equipped because they have hosted Super Bowl teams and also teams playing in the Fiesta Bowl, without interruption to the Cardinals.

If the 49ers were forced to play those games on the road (at Buffalo, at Washington), the game locations are not a huge issue but the practice facilities (Indoor and outdoor) would be.

If the NFL moves forward with the 49ers preference, then it looks like coach Ron Rivera's crew will be making a second trip to the Phoenix area this year. They lost in Week 2 to Kyler Murray and the Cards. 

