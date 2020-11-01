NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Kerrigan Wants Out Of Washington

ASHBURN, Va. - NFL Trade Deadline Day is Nov. 3, and we will chronicle it all here, in our constantly updated "NFL Trade Deadline Tracker'' ...

10 a.m. - Kerrigan Asks Out. Was there a circumstance under which we'd endorse the idea of a Ryan Kerrigan trade? Yes, one: If he requested out.

Which he's done. FULL STORY here.

7 a.m. SUNDAY: Source - WFT Willing To Trade Haskins. It might be time for the organization to make another bold decision at QB regarding Dwayne Haskins. A league source tells WashingtonFootballSI that if the price is right, another bold decision can happen. Full Haskins scoop here. - Fish

We're also looking into ideas involving receiver John Ross of the Bengals and how that might be a WFT match ... Chris Russell on that story ... HERE.

5 p.m. SATURDAY. Ryan Anderson Bidding: The Washington Football Team doesn't have to make any trades at the NFL deadline by Nov. 3. But if they want to thin out the group at defensive end, they should choose a Ryan - as in Anderson - and not Kerrigan, to trade away.

Assuming that they can find some interest and would get a fourth or fifth-round pick back in return for the free agent-to-be and four-year veteran out of Alabama, there is logic behind Anderson's name being dangled.

We're not sure Anderson would net that despite, his reputation of being hard-nosed, physical, smart and a good locker-room leader. But it's a viable idea for Washington.

The reasons?

He's on an expiring contract, so you might lose him for nothing, anyway. Also, if anyone is getting more snaps and a chance at an increased role, it's Kerrigan and not Anderson.

The danger in shedding Anderson is: what happens if Montez Sweat can't play next Sunday or beyond because of the concussion he suffered in the win over the Dallas Cowboys? Chase Young has been banged up as well off-and-on in his rookie year.

Anderson has only played 123 snaps this year and rumors have circulated around his name since the offseason.

We know that the Seattle Seahawks chased Aldon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas declining to trade Smith. Maybe that's a spot for Washington to jump in ... Anderson to Seattle?

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Cowboys Turning Down Offers

If Anderson were to be traded, Washington has Nate Orchard and rookie James Smith-Williams, who is recovering from a concussion, who could probably easily fill the void.

SATURDAY. A Receiver Search? The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker suggests a non-"flashy'' move that might bring a wide receiver to WFT.

Our idea on a flier? John Ross, 24, a 2017 first-rounder who has flopped in Cincy and wants out.

READ MORE: Texans At Trade Deadline: Shopping Season For WRs?

There is also talk in Houston of the Texans being willing to move a receiver from a group that includes Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.

5 p.m. FRIDAY. Keep Kerrigan: Yes, we know "the other Ryan,'' the accomplished vet Kerrigan, is seeing his name involved in talks.

And because we value culture - and in the same way the Houston Texans apparently do about J.J. Watt (see above), we think WFT does as well ...

READ MORE: 'The Untouchable': The One Guy Washington Shouldn't Trade

We write of Kerrigan as "The Untouchable'' above.