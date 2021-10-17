WATCH: Washington's Kendall Fuller Picks Off Mahomes

    • October 17, 2021
    Washington WATCH: Kendall Fuller Picks Off Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

    A big pick for the WFT.
    Author:

    It's a big week for Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller.

    Fuller is facing his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, for the first time since he won a Super Bowl with them two years ago.

    Fuller has spent his entire career in Washington and Kansas City. He was drafted by Washington in 2016 and spent two seasons in the nation's capital before being traded to the Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith after the 2017 season.

    Fuller would then complete his four-year rookie contract with a pair of seasons in Kansas City. And after his two successful seasons with the Chiefs, Fuller opted to return home and sign with the WFT following the 2019 season for $40 million over four years.

    The Washington defense was dominant last season in Fuller's first year back with the WFT, but this year has been a different story. The defense has struggled to come up with big plays, but Fuller changed those fortunes in the first quarter.

    In the red zone, the Chiefs were about to score again, but when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a short pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the ball ricocheted off of Hill's hands and popped into Fuller's hands.

    The Chiefs were looking to go up two scores, but Fuller's efforts have prevented that from happening.

    The pick marked Fuller's first since Week 6 of last season, nearly a year to the day when he picked off Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.

    The interception is the sixth from the Washington defense of the season, and they might need one or two more to compete against the Chiefs today.

