Washington RB Antonio Gibson Exits vs. Chiefs

Washington Football Team Injury Alert: RB Antonio Gibson Exits vs. Chiefs
Week 6 marks an incredibly important game for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team. And for the WFT, the health of standout running back Antonio Gibson is incredibly important, too.
Gibson entered the day with what has been called a "shin fracture.''
And now, in the first half of the game, with the Chiefs up 10-3, Gibson has exited, with the team saying he is questionable to return with a shin injury.
With about 12 minutes left in the second quarter, Gibson is back on the field.
Both teams come into today's game with a 2-3 record, and a loss today could be detrimental towards each team's Wild Card hopes.
For the Chiefs, defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive back Charvarius Ward (quad) have already been ruled out, alongside backup tight end Blake Bell (back).
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and offensive lineman Joe Thuney (hand) were questionable coming into today after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. However, both players practiced Friday and are playing today against the WFT.
For the WFT, the offensive line has taken a few hits. All-Pro Brandon Scherff (knee) and rookie Sam Cosmi (ankle) are not playing in today's game. Wide receivers Cam Sims (hamstring) and Curtis Samuel (groin) have also been ruled out, and so has linebacker Jared Norris (stinger).
Gibson (shin) and Terry McLaurin (hamstring) both held a questionable designation. Gibson's shin injury limited him in practice this week, while McLaurin suffered a minor hamstring injury and did not practice Friday.
McLaurin already has one big catch. And Gibson, even as he keeps trying, already has one big problem.
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs inactives:
DL Chris Jones
The WFT says Antonio Gibson is questionable to return with a shin injury ... but is trying to play.
CB Charvarius Ward
TE Blake Bell
OL Austin Blythe
OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL Prince Tega Wanogho
Here's a look at the Washington Football Team inactives:
WR Cam Sims
WR Curtis Samuel
TE Jace Sternberger
OL Brandon Scherff
OL Sam Cosmi
CB Corn Elder