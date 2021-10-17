    • October 17, 2021
    Chiefs vs. Washington Inactives: Will Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin Play Sunday?

    Who won't play today?
    Author:

    Week 6 marks an incredibly important game for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team.

    Both teams come into today's game with a 2-3 record, and a loss today could be detrimental towards each team's Wild Card hopes.

    For the Chiefs, defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive back Charvarius Ward (quad) have already been ruled out, alongside backup tight end Blake Bell (back).

    Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and offensive lineman Joe Thuney (hand) were questionable coming into today after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. However, both players practiced Friday and will play today against the WFT.

    For the WFT, the offensive line has taken a few hits. All-Pro Brandon Scherff (knee) and rookie Sam Cosmi (ankle) will not play today's game. Wide receivers Cam Sims (hamstring) and Curtis Samuel (groin) have also been ruled out, and so has linebacker Jared Norris (stinger).

    Antonio Gibson (shin) and Terry McLaurin (hamstring) both held a questionable designation. Gibson's shin injury has limited him in practice this week, while McLaurin suffered a minor hamstring injury and did not practice Friday. However, both players are active today and are expected to play big roles in the offense. Rookie receiver Dyami Brown is also back this week after missing last week's contest against the New Orleans Saints.

    Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs inactives:

    DL Chris Jones

    CB Charvarius Ward

    TE Blake Bell

    Antonio Gibson Terry McLaurin © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    OL Austin Blythe

    OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

    OL Prince Tega Wanogho

    Here's a look at the Washington Football Team inactives:

    WR Cam Sims

    WR Curtis Samuel

    TE Jace Sternberger

    OL Brandon Scherff

    OL Sam Cosmi

    CB Corn Elder

    Antonio Gibson Terry McLaurin © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
