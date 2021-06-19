NFL's Top Triplets: Where does the WFT rank?

Washington may have an elite defense but its offensive skill positions are not on that same level just yet.

A quarterback. A running back. A wide receiver.

The concept of 'NFL triplets' is one that has gained much attention since the 90s. As much as Washington fans might hate to concede this: The Dallas Cowboys, as far as we know, began the trend with the great trio of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin during their Super Bowl winning years. Not all teams can feature an elite trio like this and this presently is true of the Washington Football Team.

So where does the WFT rank among the best triplets in the NFL?

According to CBS rankings, Washington comes in at No. 19.

This ranking has them sandwiched between the New York Giants at No. 18 and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 20. When looking at the overall ranking, the position of Washington seems pretty fair.

Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal in the offseason. Coach Ron Rivera insists that there will be a quarterback competition but it would be surprising to not see the 38-year-old journeyman under center in Week 1. If the WFT wants to climb up these rankings, it all depends on which version of Fitzpatrick the team gets.

The defense in Washington is elite and will enter the year as one of the top in the league. If 'Fitzmagic' shows up, the WFT has a chance to make some noise. If Washington gets the Fitzpatrick that once threw 23 interceptions as a member of the Buffalo Bills, there could be an early sighting of Taylor Heinicke.

The remaining two members of the WFT triplets are solid - Antonio Gibson in the backfield and Terry McLaurin as the No. 1 wide receiver.

Gibson displayed an ability to be a strong runner during his rookie season. He battled with a toe injury that kept him out a couple games but was still able to score 11 touchdowns. Washington could look to get Gibson involved more in the passing game this season. He was used as a hybrid guy at Memphis and that is something that can transfer well into the NFL.

As for McLaurin, he has shown that he is a true No. 1 receiver.

In 2020, McLaurin finished with 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. During his two-year career, McLaurin has played with multiple quarterbacks with minimal weapons around him. This year, McLaurin will have Fitzpatrick under center, Gibson and Logan Thomas as legitimate threats around him at other positions, and Curtis Samuel on the other side as the No. 2 receiver.

Washington has a chance to climb up the rankings toward the end of the season but for now, it is fair to say that they are a bit below average on the offensive side of the ball.