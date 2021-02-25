No, Cam Newton Is NOT A Washington 'Perfect Fit' - But ...

Does Cam Newton 'fit' as the Washington Football Team QB? Sure. But not 'perfectly'

We've discussed in great detail the validity of the idea of Cam Newton reuniting Ron Rivera for the Washington Football Team. An "imperfect idea, but a good one,'' we've called it.

So we get it ... but we're not willing to go too far with it.

Analyst Peter Schrager, however, obviously is.

Schrager explained on Good Morning Football on Wednesday what he deemed to be the “perfect” landing spot for the former league MVP.

We mean no disrepect to Newton, to Schrager or to what we believe will be the Washington Football Team's consideration of this idea when we say ...

No. It's not "perfect.'' It's not even close to "perfect.''

The WFT has provided us hints about its reluctance to overspend on a blockbuster QB trade, because of how it would leave the draft-pick cupboard bare. We've also written about the club's lukewarm view of paying a hefty price to bring Alex Smith back, and of his limitations as a quarterback. (Not to mention his suddenly huffy attitude; see below.)

READ MORE: QB Alex Smith: 'Washington Didn't Want Me Here'

The hints. The whispers. The out-and-out views keep leading us back to Cam Newton. Rivera and the Washington coaching staff knows how to get the most out of a player who was an MVP during their time together in Carolina. The new WFT front office knows it as well.

READ MORE: Insulting? Why Isn't WFT Favored In NFC East?

But "perfect''? Newton in New England, on a one-year reclamation-project deal, didn't produce the Patriots' desired results. The stint did clear up one thing about the 31-year-old QB, thought by many to be a sort of enigma: No-nonsense coach Bill Belichick raved about his work ethic.

And even Newton's naysayers have to admit: At 6-5, 245 pounds, he remains a dynamic player.

Most of that "dynamism,'' though, is in Cam as a runner; this past season, he scored 12 rushing TDs, making him quite a weapon in the red zone. But rather amazingly, he threw only eight TD passes, to 10 interceptions.

Even during his finest years, he was an erratic thrower. But yes, those numbers are kind of scary. And they make him not "perfect.''

Pro Football Focus recently predicted landing spots for the top free agents in the NFL, and there is reason in them having penciled Newton in on the WFT roster for the 2021 season. And we agree with those reasons, as we've said all along.

But "perfect fit''? How can Cam "fit'' Washington better than an Aaron Rodgers or a Russell Wilson or a Deshaun Watson, all of whom have popped up in some way on the NFL QB Carousel?How can be "fit'' better than a premium QB from this NFL Draft - and yes, we believe the WFT is looking into that.

Newton played last year for $1.75 million, so "fit'' in terms of finance is true. But a "perfect fit'' would bring Washington a far better player than Cam Newton. This can work. But it won't be "perfect'' - it'll be "settling.''

CONTINUE READING: Washington Football Team 'Evaluating' Russell Wilson Trade