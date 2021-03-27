No Reason To Eliminate 'Washington Football Team' Name

Many were surprised when WFT President Jason Wright admitted that the current moniker might be the permanent name. Why?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Why for the love of humanity would Washington Football Team President Jason Wright eliminate the possibility that WFT has no chance of being the organization's permanent name?

I don't get it and if you're actually thinking straight - neither should you.

The problem is many with a loud voice do not use common sense.

Like Stephen A. Smith - who simply has zero concept of what this situation is about and pops off wildly without making any sense at all.

This isn't about finding a better name. Or Dan Snyder not being able to. This is a painstaking process that you don't make in five minutes or five months.

Wright told ESPN's John Keim this week "There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team. Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn't jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that's completely new might feel that way.

"It's important for a substantial part of our fan base to feel that this is a continuation of something versus a complete reset, something brand new."

Regardless of what the future holds for the organization, why in the world would Wright eliminate 'Washington Football Team' from consideration, even if a small part of the fan base has 'warmed to the Washington Football Team' moniker.

It only hurts the organization to have a temporary name, shield and color scheme that will be in place for at least the next nine months, if they eliminate it from contention.

READ MORE: WFT In Or Out?

Why would anyone buy any merchandise at all with the current logo and different designs if they know that the name will absolutely not be Washington Football Team?

By keeping the option open, fans are going to buy some of the merchandise and possibly embrace it.

It's not a likely choice or the front runner or anything. It's the current placeholder and no matter what anyone thinks, they're (1-1) as the WFT in terms of years = divisional titles.

READ MORE: WFT & NFL Free Agency Tracker

If somehow - WFT sticks -- it will only be because of the millions of dollars that were spent to convert all of the signage at FedExField and the Inova Sports Performance Center.

And one other big reason -- does any organization want to have a completely different identity for a third time in three years? No. Not really.

That's why it always has been a possible choice. Only the naïve eliminated it from contention.