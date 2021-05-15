Norv Turner Returns To Washington; Rookie Camp Notebook

He was back. It was a long time coming for former Washington head coach Norv Turner, who returned to Ashburn to visit his son and many former colleagues.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Rookie mini-camp came to an end Saturday in Ashburn and it was much of the same as Friday: 16 players, a lot of coaches and a few differences.

First, the bugs were back at here the WFT facility. The practice fields are nestled in woods and it can be very distracting and uncomfortable for players, coaches and media.

Several times on Saturday -- players and coaches would be swatting away the gnats, mosquitos and whatever else was flying around in their faces. That was not a factor on Friday but it often is during the warmer months at the team facility.

But we're not complaining!

The other major difference was that former Washington Football head coach Norv Turner was at the facility for the first time since he was fired by owner Dan Snyder in 2001.

Turner was Ron Rivera's offensive coordinator in Carolina until Rivera was fired after the Bill Callahan-led WFT beat Rivera and the Panthers on Thanksgiving weekend of 2019.

The elder Turner stepped aside to a different role so that his son Scott could get the experience he needed as a play-caller and coordinator for a few games, leading to the younger to re-join Rivera here in Washington.

Rivera was of course asked about Turner's presence on Saturday and said, "“Oh, it was great...a lot of our coaches coached with Norv – he has always had an open invitation. This year, he is kind of making the circuit where he is visiting his family. He had a daughter that was in New Orleans doing some stuff and he went and saw her. Now he is out here seeing Scotty.

"When Scotty told me, ‘Hey we invited him to practice.’ I said it is kind of cool having Coach around. I was very fortunate to have worked for him and have him be part of my staff in Carolina. Very familiar with Coach, I really do value his opinion. I think it’s kind of cool to have him around to look at things and be able to talk to him about what’s going on and what he thinks.”

Other notes ...

*A notable items from the limited practice: rookie tight end John Bates making a sprawling and leaping catch in stride.

Also, Sammis Reyes got a tongue-lashing from veteran tight end coach Pete Hoener for not running a route full-out.

*Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu looked a bit more accurate today.

Practice also was a bit longer on Saturday than it was on Friday and Rivera did mention that they would try to get some of the tryout players that lost their opportunit, a separate chance away from the rest of the team and rookies, in order for them to possibly make an impression.