OBJ to WFT ? Don't We Have Enough Problems?

One cannot blame the Washington Football Team fan base for its desperation. The WFT has a problematic offense and a lousy record, so how could it hurt to bring "star wide receiver'' Odell Beckham Jr. into the fold?

It could hurt. A lot. In every way.

As he works his way out of Cleveland, the controversial "star wide receiver'' is the subject of great speculation. Which team would love to bring to town a trouble-making backup who hasn't been good for six years ... who will bring his trouble-making father to town with him?

Dad went public with his views that OBJ's problem in Cleveland is the QB, Baker Mayfield, and piled on by suggesting the Browns don't really want his adult child to succeed.

Solution? CBS Sports thinks the solution is that the Dallas Cowboys are among the teams that should sign OBJ. And this is where a news story veers off into the ditch ... and where we simply feel obliged to comment on CBS Sports writes about "Beckham's potential landing spots.''

The media has an obligation to, well, make sense. And all of these media suggestions that OBJ "would be a perfect fit'' here or there are wrong.

OBJ is not "perfect.'' Anywhere.

CBS Sports' deep-as-a-frying-pan level of comprehension regarding the Cowboys (as we discuss in the Fish Report video here) is astounding. But WFT fans are not under the same obligation to be sensible, to be rational.

So as some in the fan base buzz about the idea (noting that Curtis Samuel isn't helping and that Terry McLaurin has a friendship with OBJ), let's be sensible and rational together.

OBJ is famous because he made ... a catch. In Week 12 of 2014, his rookie season with the Giants, Beckham one-handed a ball in twisting, diving-backward, touchdown grab.

Oh Sunday night on national TV.

Against the Dallas Cowboys.

In a game the Giants lost.

But other than that? Today, Nov. 5, is Beckham's birthday. He’s not "old.'' But his act is old, and the idea that this locker room, or most any locker room, needs what he brings absurd. It's worth noting that Beckham this year has 17 receptions, and that it's been six seasons (2016) since he's put up "star'' numbers.

He's a "star'' because of his odd look-at-me behavior, not because he impacts games - unless you count the negative impact of what he's done in New York and now Cleveland.

Bad performer. Bad teammate. Bad idea.

Otherwise, though, OBJ ... happy birthday. And otherwise, WFT fans ... let's search for answers elsewhere.