Official Inactives - Washington Football Team @ New York Giants

Chris Russell

East Rutherford, New Jersey:

Week six in the NFL takes us to Met Life Stadium here in New Jersey where the (1-4) Washington Football Team visits the (0-5) New York Giants. 

Nothing says 'NFC Least' quite like two teams that have combined for one win in nine tries. 

Here are the official inactives for both teams:

Washington Football Team:

Dwayne Haskins

Thomas Davis 

Nate Orchard

Josh Garnett

David Sharpe 

Marcus Baugh 

Brandon Scherff activated on Friday off reserve-injured, will start at his traditional right guard spot.

Saahdiq Charles is expected to make his debut at left guard starting over Wes Martin.

Deshazor Everett is expected to start at free safety over Troy Apke.

For the New York Giants: 

S Adrian Colbert (shoulder) 

DL RJ McIntosh 

OL Jackson Barton 

TE Eric Tomlinson 

LB TJ Brunson 

OLB Lorenzo Carter

Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton are active for 'Big Blue' who look for their first win of the year in front of a non-packed house.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

