Official Inactives - Washington Football Team @ New York Giants

East Rutherford, New Jersey:

Week six in the NFL takes us to Met Life Stadium here in New Jersey where the (1-4) Washington Football Team visits the (0-5) New York Giants.

Nothing says 'NFC Least' quite like two teams that have combined for one win in nine tries.

Here are the official inactives for both teams:

Washington Football Team:

Dwayne Haskins

Thomas Davis

Nate Orchard

Josh Garnett

David Sharpe

Marcus Baugh

Brandon Scherff activated on Friday off reserve-injured, will start at his traditional right guard spot.

Saahdiq Charles is expected to make his debut at left guard starting over Wes Martin.

Deshazor Everett is expected to start at free safety over Troy Apke.

For the New York Giants:

S Adrian Colbert (shoulder)

DL RJ McIntosh

OL Jackson Barton

TE Eric Tomlinson

LB TJ Brunson

OLB Lorenzo Carter

Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton are active for 'Big Blue' who look for their first win of the year in front of a non-packed house.

