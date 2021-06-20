Offseason Moves: Where Does Washington Rank On NFL List?

The WFT has made plenty of moves this offseason but was it enough to make it one of the best in the league?

The Washington Football Team entered the offseason with some holes to fill. Linebacker, secondary, and of course, quarterback all stood out right away.

Through free agency and the NFL Draft, the WFT filled many of these holes, but was it enough to rank among the top offseason around the league?

According to CBS, it was plenty.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports put together a top-10 ranking of the best offseason in the NFL and Washington came in at No. 5. The Cleveland Browns came in first on the list followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Washington's ranking too high? Not when looking at the players they were able to add. First and foremost, Ryan Fitzpatrick under center is a huge upgrade from where the WFT was at this time last year. The 38-year-old quarterback comes with plenty of question marks and uncertainties but he will bring excitement to the offense.

Fitzpatrick will have some weapons around him. Terry McLaurin will not be by himself on the outside and that is great news. Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries signed free-agent contracts while North Carolina speedster Dynami Brown was landed in the draft.

On the other side of the ball, William Jackson III headlined additions. He now joins a secondary that features Kendall Fuller, Landon Collins, and Kam Curl. The WFT lacked speed and depth in the middle of the defense at the linebacker position. That was addressed with their first-round pick this year. Jamin Davis was rated highly by Ron Rivera and he fell right into their lap. Now, Davis is gaining traction as a favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which would make it two in a row after Chase Young was given the honor last season.

The offensive line is another area that might be in question, especially after Morgan Moses was released. This is an area where the WFT exhausted all options. They added Samuel Cosmi in the draft, Charles Leno in free agency, and Ereck Flowers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Washington finished 7-9 a season ago in a weak NFC East. The division is set to be far better but Washington could also be taking a step forward and if that happens, it will be in part because of a strong offseason - maybe one of the NFL's strongest.