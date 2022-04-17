Skip to main content

Ohio State Honors Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

The former Washington quarterback died earlier this month after being struck by a dump truck. He was 24 years old.

Just a week after Dwayne Haskins' tragic death, his alma mater paid him a moving tribute.

Dwayne Haskins and Ron Rivera

Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Hands Hips © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27

Dwayne Haskins

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is expected to be a Heisman Trophy candidate this upcoming season, wore Haskins' No. 7 during the Spring Game to honor him. Upon scoring a touchdown, Stroud pointed towards Haskins' number to celebrate him.

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday, April 9 on westbound I-595 at I-95.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with Ohio State and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tanya and Dan Snyder
Play

Attorney General 'Won't Hesitate to Take Action' Against Commanders and Dan Snyder

If details disclosed in a recent letter lead to proof of criminal activity, Washington's problems are just getting started

By David Harrison20 hours ago
20 hours ago
USATSI_16797495
Play

Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Weapons for Wentz

In WashingtonSI.com's latest mock draft, Houston adds two top-tier players on both sides of the line

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
22 hours ago
drake london
Play

Commanders NFL Draft: Does USC's Drake London Fit No. 2 WR Hole For Washington?

After Drake London's private workout, could the Washington Commanders be interested in adding him to the roster?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
23 hours ago

His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

Dwayne Haskins NBC 4 Prac Video

Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Good Release © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins SF © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13

Dwayne Haskins

He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida during the offseason, but a tragic accident has cut his career and life way too short.

Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Attorney General 'Won't Hesitate to Take Action' Against Commanders and Dan Snyder

By David Harrison20 hours ago
USATSI_16797495
News

Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Weapons for Wentz

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
drake london
News

Commanders NFL Draft: Does USC's Drake London Fit No. 2 WR Hole For Washington?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
USATSI_17818332_168388359_lowres
News

Late-Round NFL Draft Gem? Tight End Prospect Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

By Bri AmaranthusApr 16, 2022
taylor-heinicke
News

Taylor Heinicke Trade: Best Way to Help Washington Commanders?

By Timm HammApr 15, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu
News

Washington Free Agency: Why Commanders Should Sign Tyrann Mathieu & Odell Beckham Jr.

By David HarrisonApr 15, 2022
Sam Howell
News

7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Washington Adds Secondary Help, Future QB?

By Greg PatutoApr 15, 2022
Mayhew_Rivera_USAT
News

NFL GM Power Rankings: How Do Mayhew, Rivera Match Up?

By Timm HammApr 15, 2022