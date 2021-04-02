OPINION: Washington Football Team Will Draft 'Price-Is-Right' QB

Will the Washington Football Team add another quarterback before or during the draft?

ASHBURN, Va. -- This much is clear.:The Washington Football Team is open for business on every front. Especially when it comes to the quarterback position. And why not?

It's our feeling that you can never have enough healthy quarterbacks in the building, and that has been proven time and time again, especially last year and in 2018 here in Washington.

As of now, the WFT has Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez under contract.

That may sound like it's enough ... but it really isn't.

Oh, it might be enough bodies. But ... Why not try to upgrade if you can? Develop someone else if you have the opportunity. You can always trade a QB in a league desperate for 'em.

In other words, we believe Washington almost must draft a QB in the NFL Draft later this month. However, it doesn't have to be a high-value pick. It could be someone in the later rounds like a Jamie Newman from Wake Forest or Ian Book of Notre Dame.

“Well, we’ll see," coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday. "We’re going to react what’s going to happen in front of us. Picking where we’re picking, there are a lot of things that can happen. We have targets, we have ideas, we have guys that we like, but that always changes just because of the fact that everybody has a choice.''

Targets. In this draft. Rivera just offered a hint.

When we wrote that quarterback wasn't a huge pressing need ... we were absolutely right, because that's how the team views it. They'll wait for the appropriate time to strike for a big fish while at the same time being content to take the smaller fish in the pond for now.

Why? Because desperation forces you into mistakes. The WFT doesn't have to be desperate and they are acting accordingly.

If Trey Lance or Mac Jones drops to No. 19, you probably take your shot. If not - why reach? The WFT could take a QB in any round to develop and again, use as leverage should it work out.

It's what smart teams do and WFT is getting to the point that they should be considered in that light.

"You just never know what’s going to happen at that point,'' said Rivera. But we think we do know: Try to locate - with intensity but not desperation - another QB.