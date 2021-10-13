'Outrageous': Washington, NFL Called on to Release More Than Gruden Emails

“The Gruden Emails” are in many ways actually “The Washington Football Team” emails. And lawyers representing more than 40 former Washington employees who allege they were victims of what the NFL ruled was a workplace in which sexual harassment and bullying were commonplace find the change in focus to be “outrageous.”

“In response to a yearlong investigation in which more than 100 witnesses were interviewed, and which we believe substantiated our clients’ allegations of pervasive harassment, misogyny and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the NFL has chosen to protect owner Dan Snyder,” attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in a statement.

“This is truly outrageous, and is a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who came forward in good faith and at great personal risk to report a culture of abuse at all levels of the Team, including by Snyder himself.”

The franchise was fined $10 million, but Snyder was not suspended. Instead, his wife, Tanya, assumed responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations.

More than 650,000 emails on the Washington team’s server were reviewed as part of the investigation. Among those were vulgar pieces of correspondence to WFT’s then-president Bruce Allen. This week’s New York Times release of the hateful content of Gruden’s emails triggered his resignation in disgrace.

But while the Gruden scandal has taken the spotlight and instigated action - NFL executives presented to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and to Raiders executives the content of Gruden’s communications - any of the 650,000 emails that may reveal insight into the Washington front-office scandal remain private.

The aforementioned attorneys, along with the NFLPA, have called on the NFL to publicly release all 650,000 emails the NFL reviewed during its investigation, the suggestion being that Gruden’s emails may be the tip of an unsavory WFT iceberg.

The organization is meanwhile dealing with another "black cloud'' issue as the DEA is investigating the team trainer after a raid of the Washington Football Team headquarters.