Peanut 2.0?: WFT's Rivera Sees Pro Bowl CB In Rookie St-Juste

Rivera had some high praise for rookie Benjamin St-Juste during training camp.

Something about third round picks and the Washington Football Team makes sense. Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson are just a few names drafted that have made an impact for WFT's offense.

Now, Ron Rivera thinks they landed another rising star on Day 2.

Rookie Benjamin St-Juste out of Minnesota could be the next third-round gem. Since minicamp, there have been some positive reviews of the former Golden Gopher during OTAs and has continued during training camp.

Comparisons in the NFL are a common theme of players young and old. St-Juste's comparison might be one Rivera thinks is a game changer.

Rivera consider St-Juste a newer Tillman thanks to his size and athleticism. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, the native Canadian has a similar build needed to play the outside.

Tillman spent 13 years in the NFL — 12 with the Chicago Bears and one in Carolina with Rivera as his head coach. He was one of the top corners in the league during his time in large part due to his ball skills.

He finished his career with 38 interceptions, nine of which were returned for touchdowns. On top that, his signature "Peanut Punch" made him a superstar sticky corner in coverage.

Tillman forced 44 fumbles in his career. He totaled a league-high 10 forced fumbles in 2012 during his All-Pro season. Tillman also finished with three interceptions that year and they were all returned for touchdowns.

The emergence of St-Juste would allow Washington to move Kendall Fuller back inside where he is one of the league's top slot defenders. The rookie would lineup opposite William Jackson III in an already improved secondary for Washington.

Of course, whose to say that Jack Del Rio wouldn't elect to play a big nickel with St-Juste as the leader of the pack.

There's plenty of work to do for St-Juste to reach the level of Tillman, but just a comparison shows the potential of his career. Washington would be happy if their newest defensive becomes half the players that Tillman was during his career.

