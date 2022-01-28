Steelers’ Roethlisberger Retires; Washington Ex Dwayne Haskins as Starter?

“They’re giving me a chance to compete, a chance to start, and that’s all I can ask for,” Haskins says.

In Pittsburgh, it’s official. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has called it quits after 18 seasons and two championships.

In Washington, the Football Team's never-ending search for a true franchise QB marches on. (How about a trade for Jimmy Garappolo? Or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or Matt Corral from Ole Miss?) Meanwhile, one of the guys who once marched here as a candidate for that job, first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, is hoping to fulfill what he believes is his destiny as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the end of the 2020 season, Haskins' tumultuous time with the WFT came to an unfortunate end. Poor play. Poor behavior. Maybe poor guidance from a coaching staff that inherited him and never really believed in him anyway.

Last January, Pittsburgh signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract. He didn’t ever really get the chance to show his improvement over the this season as he served as one of the backup QBs behind Roethlisberger.

The Steelers made a playoff run, then a quick postseason exit, following Big Ben's announcement that he is retiring from the NFL.

Enter Haskins' real chance to play?

“They’re giving me a chance to compete, a chance to start, and that’s all I can ask for,” Haskins told reporters this week.

The "they'' here is Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert. Colbert apparently told Haskins, the former Ohio State star who was the pet pick of Washington owner Daniel Snyder (but not favored by the coaching or scouting departments) that he’ll have a chance to compete for the No. 1 QB job in Pittsburgh in the 2022 season.

Haskins noted on Wednesday that he hasn’t had his exit meeting with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin yet, and of course ultimately, Tomlin will be "the decider'' here as the Steelers will consider all options. But for Haskins, who in two seasons with the Washington Football Team had 2,804 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions along with an assortment of personal struggles, to even be mentioned this way on his second NFL go-around?

It's a start. Or, actually, a re-start.