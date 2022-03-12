QB Kenny Pickett to Steelers? How Washington Commanders Draft Trade Can Help
A lot has changed in the NFL quarterback landscape over the past week and the vision looks a bit clearer.
The Washington Commanders solved their quarterback conundrum by trading for Carson Wentz, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are still on the market for their Ben Roethlisberger replacement.
A quarterback who has been linked to the Steelers for the past few months is Kenny Pickett, who if this happens, won't have to travel far from his college home in Pittsburgh.
The only problem with the Steelers is their place in the draft. With the 20th overall pick, there's a good chance Pickett will already be off the board when the Steelers are on the clock.
To get a better shot at Pickett, the Steelers will have to trade up.
The Commanders might be the perfect trade partner at No. 11.
The only teams linked to quarterbacks before the 11th pick are the Carolina Panthers (No. 6) and the Seattle Seahawks (No. 9, which was acquired in the Russell Wilson trade).
If the Commanders are on the clock with Pickett on the board at No. 11, they might want to call the Steelers to discuss a deal.
In fact, the framework has already been set since a similar deal was struck in last year's draft for quarterback Justin Fields.
The New York Giants traded their first-round selection (11th overall) to the Chicago Bears in exchange for first- and fifth-round selections (20th and 164th overall), alongside their 2022 first and fourth-round selections.
This deal feels like a win-win scenario. The Steelers get someone who could be their long-term guy that fans will support and the Commanders - with Wentz already here - get additional draft muscle to help build their team.