Player Best Fit?: WFT Could Use Pair of Fighting Irishmen

According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, a pair of Notre Dame stars could be the best fit for Washington.

The NFL draft is right around the corner. With that in mind, teams are prepping their big boards to make sure they land the best players to fit their systems.

For the Washington Football Team, they have a multitude of options when on the clock. Currently, they will be selecting with the No. 19 come April 29. That now leads to wonder what they should do with the pick.

Despite agreeing to a one-year deal with a veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's evident that Washington is looking for a franchise quarterback. The Dwayne Haskins experiment fizzled and the heroics of Taylor Heinicke all but saved him a roster spot through 2021.

The draft is also about best player fit when looking at big boards. According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, WFT shouldn't be going the route of a gunslinger with their first two picks, but rather role players for Day 1.

In a recent column from Reuter, Washington lands the two "best player available" based on what the team needs for the future. With the first pick, Notre Dam linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramorah lands on the roster at No. 19.

The second? Let's keep it in the Fighting Irish family. Reuter has offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg heading to D.C. at No. 51.

Head coach Ron Rivera has an outstanding defensive line and now will work on building up the other two levels. JOK would fit in well in Rivera’s scheme to handle coverage responsibilities versus tight ends and slot receivers. He also wrecks outside runs when lanes open up to him. Eichenberg played left tackle at Notre Dame, a position Washington has been trying to sort out since Trent Williams last played for the team in 2018.

It's almost impossible at this point to argue that Owusu-Koramoah is not going to be considered if he's on the board. The 6-foot-1 linebacker is another hybrid defender that thrives in open-field tackling and can exceed expectations in coverage.

Rivera has been known to use athletic linebackers are both the strong and weak side of the core. During his time with the Carolina Panthers, he elected to draft Shaq Thompson out of Washington, another college safety/linebacker that eventually found his footing in the team's 4-3 system on the weak side.

As for Eichenberg, this is a pick that could work or backfire immensely. Notre Dame has been quietly and offensive line factory, producing talents such as Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey and Ronnie Stanley.

Eichenberg certainly should be the next product to make a name for himself at the NFL level. The question is, can he remain on the left side?

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly even said that she believes Eichenberg will be better suited as a run-blocking right tackle. Washington has that role set with Morgan Moses through at least 2022.

Should WFT view Eichenberg as a left tackle project, by all means consider him an option. With the team having two players battling it out for the blindside protector role the former Irishmen can learn for a season before getting the first-team reps.

Other names to consider in Round 2 would be Texas' Sam Cosmi or North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz.

Overall, the two former Notre Dame stars fit the bill should WFT be on the clock. Looks like a win-win on paper, now it must be on the field.

