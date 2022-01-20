Skip to main content

Cowboys Dak Prescott: 'I'm Sorry'; Even Washington Forgives Him - Right? LISTEN

Locked On Washington Football Team: The WFT Administration Changes & the Washington Football coaching tree in NFL playoffs

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell discusses Prescott's apology to the referees following Sunday's Wild Card loss to the 49ers.

Prescott's was an uncharacteristic misstep when he oddly expressed support for the unruly fans who threw garbage at referees following the Cowboys' 23-17 playoff loss.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,'' Prescott writes on social media. "I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

"I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.


"That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.''

(Here, the complete story of what Prescott said, and the outrageous video from AT&T Stadium.)

Even Washington fans - as much as they hate the Dallas Cowboys - probably respect Prescott for his apology ... right?

Meanwhille, also on the show, we talk about the Washington coaching tree still being alive in these NFL playoffs, as well as our discussion regarding coach Ron Rivera and the current administration changes within the WFT organization.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

