Washington LISTEN: A Secret Weapon vs. Bucs?

When you think of the Washington Football Team offense, you usually think of quarterback Taylor Heinicke or wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Perhaps running back Antonio Gibson also comes to mind.

Not too many people are thinking about backup running back J.D. McKissic, which makes him the perfect secret weapon.

Over the last three games, McKissic has played an important role on the offense. In two of those three games, he's totaled more than 90 yards from scrimmage and in all three games, he's racked up at least six targets.

McKissic has become a safety blanket for Heinicke in the offense, someone the QB can turn to when all of his receivers are covered.

Washington has not won a game this year when McKissic does not find the end zone. He scored a touchdown in each of the team's wins and has gone empty in each of the team's six losses so far. If that pattern continues, finding ways to get McKissic in the end zone will be necessary if the WFT wants to win Sunday.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss some injury updates for key WFT players like wide receiver Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas, and rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

Then, the pair hear from WFT fans on topics ranging from draft positioning, defensive end Chase Young being called out by head coach Ron Rivera, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner's offense.

At the end of the show, Chris and David make their final predictions and projections ahead of this weekend's big game as the Buccaneers come to town.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".