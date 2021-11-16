'Turning Point' For The WFT?

The Washington Football Team desperately needed a win Sunday.

After four consecutive losses before the team's bye week, it looked unlikely that the losing streak would end against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The loss seemed even more unlikely considering the fact that Tom Brady was on the other sideline. Brady has the best record of any quarterback in NFL history following a loss, winning 51 games and losing just 14. He also came into the game 16-4 following a bye week.

Despite the history, the WFT was able to pull out a win and they needed it. The win gets the team on the right track and allows the bye week to be a true reset for what's to come.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked as dynamic as ever and the defense looked to repair some mistakes it made in the past, and despite losing Chase Young to a season-ending leg injury, the unit has some momentum moving forward that it hasn't seen since last season.

The team is just 1.5 games out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, and the WFT has another opportunity to inch closer to the playoff picture when the Carolina Panthers come to town.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison bring their immediate analysis following a 29-19 win for the WFT over the Buccaneers.

The pair talk about Washington's key takeaways in the first half that allowed it to build a multiple-score lead.

They also talk about Washington's crucial fourth quarter drive that lasted 11 minutes long.

Chris and David also talk about the disappointing news about Young being out for the year and discuss who will step up for the team in that role.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.